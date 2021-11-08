CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Studio 2022 is now generally available, comes with IntelliCode, Hot Reload, and more

By Robert Carnevale
windowscentral.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisual Studio 2022 is here, having hit general availability on November 8, 2021. VS 2022 packs a wide variety of features and capabilities, including the AI-buffed IntelliCode code companion and Hot Reload. It's the first 64-bit Visual Studio release. The day has finally come: Visual Studio 2022 is here...

www.windowscentral.com

