Spain picks Méndez to replace Pino for World Cup qualifiers

Ireland’s Leona Maguire could not quite repeat her first round heroics but sat just a shot off the pace at the halfway stage of the Pelican Women’s Championship.Maguire carded a tournament record of eight-under 62 on Thursday but could manage only a two-under 68 in Belleair, Florida, on Friday.Four birdies were offset by two bogeys, including a five at the 18th which dropped Maguire from a three-way share of first into equal-third with Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-Ling, who had a 64.Sharing the lead at 11-under were Americans Jennifer Kupcho and Lexi Thompson, who both carded second round 64s, while five players...
