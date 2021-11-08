Spain picks Méndez to replace Pino for World Cup qualifiers

So here we are. It's not quite the end but the outcome is fast approaching. As South America prepares for the final two rounds of the calendar year, this World Cup campaign, one that has included on- and off-the-pitch drama and ongoing factors due to the pandemic, is getting closer to a clearer picture. We're not there yet, and the table is indeed anxiously tight, but after next week, we should be able to at least understand the contenders from the pretenders.

