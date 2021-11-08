CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Spain picks Méndez to replace Pino for World Cup qualifiers

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

MADRID (AP) — Spain called up Brais Méndez to replace...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHO 13

Pulisic sparks USA over Mexico 2-0 in World Cup qualifying

CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Pulisic scored on a glancing header with his first touch of the game in the 74th minute, Weston McKennie added a goal in the 85th and the United States beat Mexico 2-0 on Friday night in a World Cup qualifier. After falling to the Mexicans 2-1 in November 2016 at Columbus, […]
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brais Méndez
BBC

Pick your Scotland XI to face Moldova in World Cup qualifier

Scotland are one win away from sealing a World Cup play-off place as they prepare to face Moldova on Friday evening. Steve Clarke has lost defender Grant Hanley to injury while striker Lyndon Dykes is suspended but Jacob Brown has earned a first call-up to boost attacking options.
SOCCER
The Independent

Leona Maguire one shot off lead at Pelican Women’s Championship halfway stage

Ireland’s Leona Maguire could not quite repeat her first round heroics but sat just a shot off the pace at the halfway stage of the Pelican Women’s Championship.Maguire carded a tournament record of eight-under 62 on Thursday but could manage only a two-under 68 in Belleair, Florida, on Friday.Four birdies were offset by two bogeys, including a five at the 18th which dropped Maguire from a three-way share of first into equal-third with Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-Ling, who had a 64.Sharing the lead at 11-under were Americans Jennifer Kupcho and Lexi Thompson, who both carded second round 64s, while five players...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madrid#Ap#European
CBS Sports

Spain vs. Greece odds, picks, predictions: FIFA World Cup European Qualifier best bets for Thursday, Nov. 11

Spain will try to stay in the hunt for first place in Group B when it visits Athens to take on Greece on Thursday in a 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match. Spain (4-1-1) is two points behind Sweden and won't want to slip up before facing the Swedes on the final day of World Cup Qualifying's group stage. Greece (2-3-1) knocked off the Swedes 2-1 in Athens, and it needs a victory Thursday to even have a chance at the second spot. Spain and Greece played to a 1-1 draw in the group-stage opener in March.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Greece vs Spain Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Greece face Spain in an all important qualifier game in Group B on Thursday 11th November. Both sides are coming off contrasting results from their last game. Ahead of the game here is our Greece vs Spain live stream, preview and prediction details. Greece vs Spain: Preview. Greece’s hopes of...
UEFA
90min.com

Spain predicted lineup vs Greece - World Cup qualifying

Spain go into their World Cup qualifier against Greece on Thursday two points adrift of Group B leaders Sweden. With La Furia Roja set to face off with the Swedes in their last match, three points is vital here to set up a tense final-day showdown. Luis Enrique has a...
SOCCER
The Independent

England vs Albania confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup qualifier tonight

Gareth Southgate must decide how to handle a number of out-of-form senior players as England take on Albania.Having already lost likely starter Mason Mount after dental surgery, key leaders Harry Maguire and Harry Kane will hope to discover resurgent form having produced disappointing recent performances for Manchester United and Tottenham respectively.FOLLOW LIVE: England vs Albania – latest updatesAlbania, who were beaten 2-0 in the reverse fixture in Tirana, are a well-structured side under vastly experienced Italian Edoardo Reja.They are third in Group I, five points back from leaders England, who will hope to move nearer to qualifying for the Qatar...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

What's at stake in CONMEBOL qualifiers, including Lionel Messi's injury status and Argentina vs. Brazil

So here we are. It's not quite the end but the outcome is fast approaching. As South America prepares for the final two rounds of the calendar year, this World Cup campaign, one that has included on- and off-the-pitch drama and ongoing factors due to the pandemic, is getting closer to a clearer picture. We're not there yet, and the table is indeed anxiously tight, but after next week, we should be able to at least understand the contenders from the pretenders.
SOCCER
The Independent

France and Belgium secure Qatar World Cup spots with qualifying victories

Big guns France and Belgium both confirmed their places in next year’s World Cup finals in Qatar after qualifying victories on Saturday night.Kylian Mbappe struck four as France sealed their place at the top of Group D in style with an emphatic 8-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan in Paris The Paris St Germain star blasted a hat-trick inside the first 32 minutes before Karim Benzema bagged a brace to take Didier Deschamps’ men five clear before the hour mark.A goal from Adrien Rabiot and an Antoine Griezmann penalty added to the carnival atmosphere at the Parc des Princes before Mbappe rounded...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy