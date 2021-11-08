CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Smith's Falcons winning close games, reach .500 at midpoint

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Cordarrelle Patterson says the Atlanta Falcons...

FanSided

Was former Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater right all along?

Teddy Bridgewater received criticism for his comments about the coaching staff, but was the former Carolina Panthers quarterback right all along?. Things didn’t turn out as expected for Teddy Bridgewater with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback went through some real complications in 2020 – especially down the stretch – which caused the organization to move on from the player after just one season and go with Sam Darnold instead.
NFL
New York Post

Titans fan dragged down steps in violent fight at Rams game

A video posted to Twitter on Sunday night showed a group of fans engaging in a fight that ended with a Tennessee Titans supporter getting thrown down the steps – and another fan’s head getting stepped on. The Titans played the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend on “Sunday Night...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Devastating Chase Young News

Washington Football Team star defensive lineman Chase Young suffered an injury in the first half of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young, a top pick out of Ohio State, has been one of the top defensive linemen in the league. Unfortunately, he could be on the verge of missing some major time.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford’s 7-word reaction to DeSean Jackson’s Rams departure

In what was inevitable for days, the Los Angeles Rams elected to waive veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday. The Rams and Jackson reportedly mutually agreed to seek a trade partner ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The Rams failed to find a suitor for Jackson and although he reportedly was open to staying with the team for the remainder of the campaign, Los Angeles still opted to waive him earlier this week.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Falcons’ Tweet About Cowboys Game Is Going Viral

The Cowboys are rolling in Big D. Currently, Dallas is carrying a 36-3 lead into halftime. The ‘Boys may be up on the scoreboard, but its the Atlanta Falcons who are scoring some major points on social media with their self-trolling tweet. When the Cowboy’s jumped out to a 28-3...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Report: Titans make big Adrian Peterson move days after signing

The Tennessee Titans are already calling up veteran running back Adrian Peterson to the active roster from the practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The Titans immediately added Peterson in the wake of the news that star Derrick Henry will miss extended time because of a foot injury. While there’s hope Henry will return at some point this season, that’s not a guarantee.
NFL
The Spun

Titans Reportedly Release Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tennessee Titans have officially released veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was first with the news that Reynolds asked for and then was granted his release from Tennessee. He originally signed with the Titans in the offseason, but that was before they traded for Julio Jones,...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos player has surprising comment about coaches after latest loss

Things appear to be falling apart for the Denver Broncos after Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Broncos dropped to 5-5 with Sunday’s 30-13 home loss to the Eagles. Denver’s defense allowed a whopping 214 rushing yards to a Philadelphia team missing lead back Miles Sanders due to injury. That marks the third time in the last six weeks the Broncos have allowed 147 rushing yards or more in a game.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Titans handed brutal Julio Jones injury blow

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones is currently dealing with a nagging hamstring injury which has forced him to miss three games throughout the season. While he did feature in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams, Jones was limited in practice on Friday. Now, the team has placed him on the Injured Reserve, which is set to keep him out for at least three contests. Via Ian Rapoport:
NFL
numberfire.com

Calvin Ridley (personal) returns to Falcons

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has returned to the Falcons after taking some time to deal with a personal matter. Ridley wasn't with the Falcons for their game in London ahead of the Week 6 bye, but he will be back in action for a Week 7 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Kyle Pitts led the Falcons with 10 targets in Ridley's absence and Cordarrelle Patterson came in second with just one fewer look. Ridley has five-plus catches and over 50 yards in every game this season, and he's one of only three players in the league to draw at least eight targets in each outing.
NFL

