These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday. Sarah Jessica Parker stars on the December cover of Vogue in a blush-colored Dolce & Gabbana tulle confection. The gown looks like an enlarged and enhanced homage to Carrie Bradshaw's iconic tutu, making it an appropriate image to represent Parker's highly anticipated return to the character in "And Just Like That..." this month. Inside the issue, the actor opens up to Naomi Fry about the decision to bring the show back and add in more diverse characters. Plus, Parker reveals that she's kept every piece of clothing that Carrie wore on all six seasons. {Vogue}

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO