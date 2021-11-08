CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Flags To Be Lowered To Half-Staff Wednesday In Honor Of Late Congressman Neal Smith

By Chantelle Grove
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa Gov., Kim Reynolds, has ordered flags to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 10, in honor and remembrance of former Congressman Neal Smith, who passed on Tuesday, Nov. 2...

Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags To Half-Staff Tuesday For Slain Fairfield High School Teacher

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset tomorrow (Tuesday), Nov. 9 in honor of Nohema Graber, a Fairfield High School teacher killed last week. Reynolds says, “My heart goes out to the family, friends, colleagues and students that are dealing with this tragic murder of Nohema Graber. Ms. Graber touched countless children’s lives through her work as an educator across our state by sharing her passion of foreign language.” Two 16-year-old students have been charged with first-degree murder in connection to Graber’s death. Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building, flag displays in the Capitol Complex and on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are asked to lower flags as a sign of respect.
Iowa Governor orders flags to be lowered to honor Nohema Graber, Rep. Neal Smith

The Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District is detailing where it would build a new elementary school. Iowa investigators ask for information in death of Fairfield High School teacher. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is asking for people to come forward with information as they investigate...
Gov. Justice orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, November 9, in honor of former West Virginia Speaker of the House Bob Kiss

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities statewide be displayed at half-staff, from dawn to dusk tomorrow, Tuesday, November 9, 2021, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of former West Virginia Speaker of the House Bob Kiss.
Former Iowa Congressman Neal Smith dies at age 101

DES MOINES — Former Iowa Congressman Neal Smith of Des Moines has died at the age of 101. Smith, a Democrat, was first elected to the U.S. House in 1958. During an appearance on Iowa PBS in 2013, Smith said during his 36-year career in the House, he never personally asked for a campaign contribution.
Governor directs flags lowered to honor Representative Dennis Moore

TOPEKA (WIBW) -- Kansans should lower their flags to honor the late Congressman Dennis Moore, who died on Tuesday. Gov. Laura Kelly issued an order, directing flags be flown at half-staff from sunup Wednesday, November 3, to sundown Sunday, November 7. Moore, D-Kansas, passed away after a brief battle with...
Neal Smith, Iowa’s longest-serving US House member, dies

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Neal Smith, who grew up in a tiny southeast Iowa town and served as a World War II bomber pilot before becoming a successful lawyer and then the state’s longest-serving U.S. House member, has died. He was 101. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
Flags to fly at half-staff for former governor

PIERRE – Former South Dakota Gov. Frank L. Farrar died peacefully at the age of 92 on Oct. 31 in Rochester, Minnesota, surounded by family. Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide, effective immediately in his honor. Flags will remain at half-staff until the day...
Flags will be flown at half-staff to honor Kiss

Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation on Monday, ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities statewide to be displayed at half-staff, from dawn to dusk on Tuesday, Nov. 9, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of former West Virginia Speaker of the House Bob Kiss.
Congressman Adrian Smith Visits Broken Bow

Congressman Adrian Smith made a visit to Broken Bow on Veteran’s Day to visit with constituents about the happenings in Washington D.C. while also attending the Veterans Soup and Sandwich supper at the Broken Bow Municipal Building. During his sit-down discussion at the Broken Bow Library, which was hosted by...
Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff

INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the life of Indianapolis Fire Department firefighter Gerald Brooks. Flags should be flown at half-staff at the Indiana Statehouse and in Marion County from sunrise until sunset on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Gov. Holcomb...
US, State Flags to Fly Half-Staff Thursday in Honor of Republican Leader John Carroll

Gov. David Ige has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff as a mark of respect for longtime Republican leader John Carroll. The United States and State of Hawaiʻi flags shall be flown at half-staff at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard, from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, Nov. 11 – the day of Carroll’s memorial service.
MINI: In 1790 President George Washington refused to order flags lowered to half mast

In 1790, President George Washington refused to order flags lowered to half mast when Benjamin Franklin died because if we start lowering the flag for individuals there won't be any limits. The last few years it appears that the only reason for a having a top on a flag pole is to judge when the flag is at half mast. --Doug Schinzing, South Sioux City.
Governor Carney Lowers Delaware Flags in Honor of Governor Ruth Ann Minner

In honor of the incredible life and distinguished public service of Governor Ruth Ann Minner, Governor Carney has ordered Delaware flags to be lowered to half-staff at all State buildings and facilities through Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Visitation services for Governor Minner will be held on Tuesday, November 9, from...
Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Navy Hospital Apprentice 1st Class Keefe R. Connolly Who Lost His Life in the Attack on Pearl Harbor

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #139 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon, Nov. 8, 2021, in honor of Navy Hospital Apprentice 1st Class Keefe R. Connolly, who lost his life in the attack on Pearl Harbor.
House poised to pass domestic spending plan this week, senior White House official says

The House of Representatives will pass Democrats’ massive domestic spending package this week, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese predicted Sunday. “We are confident that Speaker Pelosi is going to bring it up and that it will pass this week. We will move forward to the next process and moving it to the Senate,” he toll CNN’s “State of the Union.”
