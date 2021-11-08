Flags To Be Lowered To Half-Staff Wednesday In Honor Of Late Congressman Neal Smith

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset tomorrow (Tuesday), Nov. 9 in honor of Nohema Graber, a Fairfield High School teacher killed last week. Reynolds says, “My heart goes out to the family, friends, colleagues and students that are dealing with this tragic murder of Nohema Graber. Ms. Graber touched countless children’s lives through her work as an educator across our state by sharing her passion of foreign language.” Two 16-year-old students have been charged with first-degree murder in connection to Graber’s death. Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building, flag displays in the Capitol Complex and on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are asked to lower flags as a sign of respect.

