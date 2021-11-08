CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Epic Trip To Bangkok To Dine On An L-1011 Jet!

By Matthew Klint
BoardingArea
 6 days ago
Thailand reopened to foreign tourists this month from a handful of nations, shortening the amount of quarantine time to one day. With Thailand now open, I am jetting off to Bangkok on a wild itinerary with one overarching goal: dinner on a Lockheed L-1011. My Crazy Trip To Bangkok,...

SKIFT

Bangkok Welcomes First Tourists Quarantine-Free

Bangkok lifting the quarantine requirement for overseas visitors was an overdue step because Thailand needed to simplify the reopening process to attract the international visitors its economy needs. More than a thousand foreign tourists arrived in Bangkok on Monday, the first wave of travellers to the Thai capital in 18...
WORLD
worldairlinenews.com

Oman Air to resume the Bangkok route on November 11

Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, will resume flights between Muscat and Bangkok on November 11, 2021. The flights will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Saturdays. The Thursday flight will depart Muscat at 22:00 local time and arrive in Bangkok at 06:45 local time on Friday. The flight from Bangkok will depart at 09:15 local time on Friday and arrive in Muscat at 12:35 local time on Friday. The Saturday flight will depart Muscat at 09:00 local time and arrive in Bangkok at 17:45 local time. The Saturday flight from Bangkok will depart at 20:05 local time and arrive in Muscat at 23:25 local time. All flights are scheduled to operate with Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ftnnews.com

AirAsia Resumes Flight to Quarantine-Free Bangkok

Following the much-celebrated resumption of flights to Phuket from Kuala Lumpur last week, AirAsia now announced the resumption of flights to Bangkok. On Nov. 8, the inaugural flight to Bangkok took off on an Airbus A320 aircraft departed Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) at 1050hr with a 65% flight load. Guests onboard AK0882, the first of two scheduled weekly flights from Kuala Lumpur to Bangkok, were sent-off by Mai Yin Tan, airasia’s Regional Commercial Head.
LIFESTYLE
staradvertiser.com

Kokua Line: Does my trip home from Europe count as an international flight?

Question: Regarding the new travel rules, we are going to Europe. Coming home, we’ll fly nonstop from London to Los Angeles and then have just a brief time to connect to our Honolulu flight. We won’t leave LAX. Does that count as an international flight to Hawaii, or will we have to go through Safe Travels?
HONOLULU, HI
businesstraveller.com

Emirates to resume A380 services to Bangkok

Emirates has announced plans to roster its A380 superjumbo back onto flights to Bangkok from the end of the month. Daily flights to and from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport will be operated by a three-class A380 from November 28. Schedules will be as follows:. EK372 departing Dubai at 0930, arriving into...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

ZIPAIR Launching Tokyo To Los Angeles Route

ZIPAIR will soon be launching flights to Los Angeles, making it the carrier’s second destination in the United States, after Honolulu. ZIPAIR started operations with a fleet of two Boeing 787-8s, and now has three Boeing 787-8s ZIPAIR plans to grow by two planes per year, which it intends to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

Cambodia re-opens to fully vaccinated travellers

Cambodia has announced that fully vaccinated foreign travellers can visit the kingdom without quarantine from Monday, giving a boost to the Covid-hobbled tourism industry. Travel restrictions imposed to tackle the pandemic put the brakes on Cambodia's burgeoning tourism industry -- revenue plummeted to $1 billion last year, down from nearly $5 billion in 2019, when the country attracted 6.6 million visitors. Prime Minister Hun Sen made an unexpected announcement on Sunday night that all fully vaccinated international travellers, tourists and businesspeople could visit the whole of Cambodia freely without quarantine from Monday. The decision overrode the previous reopening plan, under which popular beach spots Sihanoukville and the island of Koh Rong, as well as Dara Sakor -- a Chinese-developed resort zone -- were set to welcome visitors from November 30.
WORLD
AFP

Vietnam welcomes first foreign tourists in nearly 20 months

The first international tourists touched down in Vietnam almost 20 months after the Southeast Asian nation closed its borders to contain the coronavirus. Two charter flights brought more than 400 South Korean and Japanese fully vaccinated passengers from Seoul and Tokyo on Thursday to the southern resort city of Nha Trang, state media reported. The area is popular with golfers, beach lovers and scuba divers, and boasts luxury hotels. The flights came ahead of Vietnam's plans to reopen the resort island of Phu Quoc to vaccinated foreign visitors on November 20 -- with hopes to welcome at least 5,000 travellers in coming months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BoardingArea

I Saw The Northern Lights While Flying Over Norway!

My great flight on ANA was made even better by my first-ever sighting of the Northern Lights (aurora borealis) while flying over Norway. Whimsical: I Saw The Northern Lights On My ANA Flight. While eating dinner a flight attendant came over and told me to take a peak outside my...
LIFESTYLE
Laredo Morning Times

Routes: New Southwest destination from Bay Area, Thanksgiving crunch approaches, United drops more cities from SFO, Europe schedules revived

In this week’s news, Thanksgiving air travel volume this year is expected to approach or exceed pre-pandemic levels; Southwest introduces a new destination from Oakland; Alaska Airlines starts five new routes next week; United will eliminate several smaller cities from its United Express route map; American announces a new fare product for business travelers on high-frequency domestic routes; Japan and Israel ease up entry rules for foreign visitors; American offers big bonuses to employees who work over the holidays; Delta lays out plans for a boost in trans-Atlantic operations; Iberia, SAS and KLM will increase San Francisco schedules; international route news from Air New Zealand, United, Finnair and American; and the FAA slaps another 10 unruly passengers with $225,000 in fines.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

ANA “The Room” Business Class: Simply Spectacular

After a pair of forgettable flights on EgyptAir, I was greatly looking forward to boarding my ANA 777-300ER flight from London to Tokyo, which featured ANA’s latest business class product called “The Room.” My expectations were high but somehow they were still exceeded and I stepped off the flight smiling from ear to ear.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
PIX11

Baby elephant loses half its trunk to Indonesia poacher trap

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — A baby elephant in Indonesia’s Sumatra island has had half of her trunk amputated after being caught in what authorities said Monday was a trap set by poachers who prey on the endangered species. The 1-year-old female is among the last of the island’s 700 wild Sumatran elephants. She was […]
ANIMALS
Washington Post

Police searched a beer truck and found some $200 million worth of drugs, in Asia’s largest-ever meth bust

Police in Laos made a major narcotics bust Wednesday in one of the world’s most prominent drug-production corridors, resulting in what the United Nations said was the largest-ever single seizure of illegal methamphetamine in Asia. Laotian law enforcement discovered 55.6 million methamphetamine pills and just under 1.7 tons of crystal...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Telegraph

Melting Alpine glacier reveals hidden WW1 tunnels and bunker

On a wind-blasted rocky ridge high up at 9,500ft (2,900 metres) on the Italian-Swiss border, amid fields of snow and ice, a hole about the size of a suitcase leads into a darkened chamber. Military historian Giovanni Cadioli wriggles in backwards, his head torch revealing an extraordinary scene that has...
MILITARY
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

Southwest Airlines Has Flights for as Low as $39 Right Now

Cooler temperatures are creeping in, and winter will be here before we know it. The change has people across the nation ready to pack their bags and sneak away for a bit, especially after months of being limited in where you can go. Now that travel restrictions are easing and vaccination rates are rising, travel is back on the menu. As if getting away wasn't enticing enough, Southwest Airlines is dishing up a big sale with flights as low as $39.
LIFESTYLE
