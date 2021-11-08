My Epic Trip To Bangkok To Dine On An L-1011 Jet!

Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, will resume flights between Muscat and Bangkok on November 11, 2021. The flights will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Saturdays. The Thursday flight will depart Muscat at 22:00 local time and arrive in Bangkok at 06:45 local time on Friday. The flight from Bangkok will depart at 09:15 local time on Friday and arrive in Muscat at 12:35 local time on Friday. The Saturday flight will depart Muscat at 09:00 local time and arrive in Bangkok at 17:45 local time. The Saturday flight from Bangkok will depart at 20:05 local time and arrive in Muscat at 23:25 local time. All flights are scheduled to operate with Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 9 DAYS AGO