KDKA Radio Super 7 Watch List: Week 10

And we’re off and running with the Highway to Heinz and the Road to RMU!

Friday night brought us some great postseason games, including a thriller between North Hills and Peters Township. It also showcased some dynamic playmakers who carried their teams to the next round of the playoffs. Up next? The Class 6A semifinals and 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A quarterfinals.

But first, let’s take one last look back at which players had monster Fridays.

At the end of the high school football season, we will honor seven local players who stood out the most during 2021.

The awards will go to the top player in each WPIAL classification, as well as the best performer in the Pittsburgh City League.

Leading up to that, each week, we will highlight players who are in the running for the prestigious postseason award.

Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox

Jenkins is one of the more versatile offensive weapons in the WPIAL, frequently lining up at wide receiver and also spending time at quarterback.

On Friday night, he showed how good he can be as a pure passer.

Jenkins, a lefty, completed 11 of 16 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for another score, as Sto-Rox blasted Shady Side Academy, 61-8, in a WPIAL Class 2A first round matchup.

On the year, Jenkins has passed for 1,090 yards and 13 touchdowns without an interception. He has also run for five touchdowns and caught seven passes for 133 yards and another score.

A junior, Jenkins has picked up an offer from Westminster, but has interest from many other schools, including NCAA DI programs.

Sto-Rox will face Mohawk in Friday’s quarterfinals.

CJ Miller, Shenango

Talk about a workhorse tailback.

Miller ran the ball 39 times, piling up 291 yards and three touchdowns as Shenango got its biggest win of the year, a 31-13 triumph over Carmichaels n the WPIAL Class 1A first round.

Miller has run for 960 yards and scored one touchdowns this season.

The Wildcats will again need him at his best this week, as they take on No. 3 Bishop Canevin for a chance at going to the WPIAL semifinals.

Jacob Macosko, Peters Township

Last week, Peters Township quarterback Sam Miller played his way onto the KDKA Radio Watch List with a dynamic passing and rushing performance to clinch a WPAL playoff spot.

This week, Miller’s favorite target, Macosko, gets a little love.

The senior wideout caught six passes for a WPIAL-leading 191 yards Friday night, as the Indians beat North Hills in a WPIAL Class 5A first round game you heard on KDKA Radio.

Macosko, who has offers from Misericordia and Grove City, has caught 48 passes for 815 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

The Indians will next face No. 3 Pine-Richland in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Deontae Williams, Woodland Hills

He’s Mr. Everywhere.

Deontae Williams is one of the most explosive athletes in the WPIAL and might just be the busiest.

Williams has played quarterback, wide receiver, safety, punter and has returned kicks and punts.

On Friday, it was his legs that lifted the Wolverines to a Class 5A playoff win. Williams ran 34 times for 138 yards and a touchdown in a 27-23 win over Bethel Park.

This year, the senior has over 300 passing yards, 150 receiving yards and nearly 700 rushing yards while scoring ten touchdowns.

Williams has offers from Kent State and Toledo.

