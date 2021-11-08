CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess announces World Cruise departing from Port of LA in January 2024

By Susan Carpenter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Around the world in 111 days. That’s the itinerary for the Island Princess, which will set sail on a world cruise from the Port of Los Angeles in January 2024. The Princess Cruises’ ship will visit 51 destinations in 27 countries on six continents. What You...

