Samuel Benjamin

hcmc-tn.org
 6 days ago

Proud parents Carolyn and Nathan welcomed their baby boy, Samuel...

Trace Lassiter

Proud parents Madison and Jonathon welcomed their baby boy, Trace Lassiter, into the world on 10-30-2021 at 12:18 a.m. Trace weighed in at 6 lbs and was 19″ long. Big sisters Londynn and Emerson were excited too! Congratulations!
CELEBRITIES
Abel Blake

Proud parents McKell and Andrew welcomed their baby boy, Abel Blake, into the world on 10-31-2021 at 1:12 p.m. Abel weighed in at 7 lbs 8 oz and was 20″ long. Congratulations!
CELEBRITIES
Cleveland Jewish News

Samuel M. Heiser

Samuel M. Heiser will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Nov. 13, at Solon Chabad. Sammy is the son of Rachel and Joel Heiser of Pepper Pike, and the brother of Sophie and Seth. He is the grandson of Carolann and the late Martin Cohen, and Ellie and Donald Heiser. Sammy attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. He enjoys golf, baseball, basketball, reading, learning about history, and spending time with family and friends. For his mitzvah project, Sammy recruited active and retired military personnel to lay tefillin with him and provided them with a “thank you” brunch.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
TVShowsAce

Mykelti Padron’s Husband Gone, Mom Christine Brown Saves The Day

Now that Christine Brown is a free woman, she has more time to enjoy the finer things in life. This includes spontaneous girl’s nights with her daughters. She has always been a very hands-on mother but a lifestyle change, including moving to Utah, has allowed her to indulge in a more free-spirited nature. It is also allowing her more time with her second eldest daughter, Mykelti who lives nearby. With Tony away, Christine soaked up Saturday night in the best possible way.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Sarah Palin's Daughter Willow Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby, a Boy, with Husband

Sarah Palin's daughter Willow is expanding her family. On Sunday, Willow revealed on Instagram that she is pregnant, debuting her baby bump in a brief video and writing in the caption, "Been keeping this guy a little bit of a secret - one more week and we'll be half way with our BOY!" The 27-year-old and her husband Ricky Bailey welcomed twin baby girls Banks and Blaise in November 2019.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Someone Tells Kimmi Scott That LaTisha Scott Didn’t Defend Her Amid Side Chick Accusations

Kimmi Scott has denied being Maurice Scott’s former side chick. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” stars Kimmi Scott and LaTisha Scott have an interesting relationship. They are sisters-in-law, but they formed a close friendship over the years. However, the relationship has been tested since they’ve been on the show. The tension came when Kimmi had to deal with issues with Maurice’s ex-wife Kiuwha Scott-Bonds. Kiuwha was not a fan of Kimmi. She even accused Maurice and Kimmi of getting together while they were still married. So people began to speculate about whether or not Kimmi was Maurice’s “side chick” before becoming his wife. This accusation has bothered Kimmi. And she and Maurice have denied that they messed around while Maurice was still with Kiuwha.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Mimi Faust And Ty Young Reunite And More Moments From Celeb Couples

From Mimi and Ty reuniting in Aruba to Kelly Price and her beau celebrating an important anniversary, there was plenty of love to go around this week. While we love to see Bey and Jay and all of our favorite couples (aka, the usual suspects in love and marriage), there were some fresh, low-key faces showing love to one another this week that we’re excited to share in our weekly roundup of Black love and happiness. Twenties actress Jonica T. Gibbs and girlfriend Sydnee Washington got cozy and cute for the ‘gram, as did a ready to pop Sydel Curry and husband Damion Lee in a heartwarming maternity shoot. But nothing could beat the warm fuzzies we felt seeing Mimi Faust and Ty Young vacation together in Aruba for Young’s birthday, looking very much in love following their recent split.
RELATIONSHIPS
soapsindepth.com

Roxanne Hart Joins the Cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS

A familiar face is coming to Genoa City when actress Roxanne Hart joins the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in the recurring role of Kim Dunaway. First reported by Soap Opera Digest, she is scheduled to make her first appearance in the episode airing on Thursday, Nov. 18, and is said to hold the key to a mystery that unfolds in Genoa City.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Robyn Dixon Just Revealed Her Son Carter's Secret Talent

Robyn Dixon’s son Carter is only 12 years old, but he already has some serious skills in the kitchen. The Real Housewives of Potomac son knows how to whip up a delicious meal, as Robyn showcased in a recent Instagram post. On October 28, Robyn took to Instagram to unveil...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

Chris Daughtry Pays Tribute To Daughter Hannah As Reports Indicate Her Death May Be A Homicide

News broke yesterday that Hannah Daughtry, the 25-year-old stepdaughter of popular American Idol contestant and Grammy-nominated musician Chris Daughtry and his wife Deanna’s daughter, had died. Deanna already paid tribute to Hannah Price in a lengthy post over the weekend, but as time has passed more details related to her death have come to light, including the fact her cause of death may have been a homicide. In addition, Daughtry himself shared a heartbreaking and memorable post about what the family has been facing.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette inundated with support and prayers after 'unbearable loss'

Former NCIS favorite Pauley Perrette has been inundated with prayers and supportive messages from fans after she shared a heartbreaking post on Twitter. The former actress, who played chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto until 2018, took to the social networking site to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives in the last year, including her father. Marking All Saints Day on November 8, Pauley shared a sombre photo of herself in a church surrounded by candles.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chris Daughtry's Daughter Hannah Dies Suddenly at 25, Singer Postpones Tour

Chris Daughtry postponed his upcoming tour after the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah. The 25-year-old was found dead in her Nashville home Friday, police told PEOPLE. The former American Idol contestant, 41, was scheduled to perform in Atlantic City, New Jersey Friday night and in Silver Spring, Maryland on Saturday, according to his website.
CELEBRITIES
prima.co.uk

Phillip Schofield reunites with wife Stephanie for a big night out

Phillip Scofield and his wife Stephanie Lowe have shown the world that although they no longer live together, they are still firm friends. The duo enjoyed a night out together this weekend as they had tickets to the hottest event in town, An Audience with Adele at the London Palladium.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Who is Brittany from 90 Day Fiance's ex husband?

Brittany Banks once revealed she got married at a young age. Ever since, 90 Day Fiance fans have wondered who her ex-husband really is. Her relationship with ex-fiance Yazan was documented on the original series, until their split led Brittany to star on The Single Life spin-off. She then dated...
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Jacqueline Laurita’s Daughter Ashlee Malleo And Her Husband Split Again; Hints That He Cheated On Her

Jacqueline Laurita’s daughter Ashlee Holmes gained notoriety for pulling nemesis’ Danielle Staub’s extensions on Real Housewives of New Jersey and whining about doing the daily commute from NJ to Manhattan, among other grievances.  She seemed like a nightmare to parent, but slowly found her path after moving to the West Coast. Like any child of […] The post Jacqueline Laurita’s Daughter Ashlee Malleo And Her Husband Split Again; Hints That He Cheated On Her appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
Best Life

Judy Norton Played Mary Ellen on "The Waltons." See Her Now at 63.

For an entire decade beginning in 1971, the popular TV show The Waltons was a fixture of American culture. The historical drama took place in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains and told the story of the Walton family, a wholesome brood who exuded family values while enduring the Great Depression and World War II. "One of the great things about the show was that it brought people together," Richard Thomas, who played the Waltons' son, John-Boy, told Deadline. "Young people could see a story about older people, and older people could remember their childhood," he said, perfectly distilling the show's appeal.
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

‘Return To Amish’: UPDATE On Mary Schmucker’s Health

Recently, it was revealed that former Return to Amish star Mary Schmucker had been hospitalized. Fans and viewers were very concerned for Mama Mary, as she is affectionately referred to. Now, her daughter-in-law is sharing an update on how the beloved matriarch is doing after her time in the ICU.
TV SHOWS

