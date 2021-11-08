Samuel Benjamin

Samuel M. Heiser will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Nov. 13, at Solon Chabad. Sammy is the son of Rachel and Joel Heiser of Pepper Pike, and the brother of Sophie and Seth. He is the grandson of Carolann and the late Martin Cohen, and Ellie and Donald Heiser. Sammy attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. He enjoys golf, baseball, basketball, reading, learning about history, and spending time with family and friends. For his mitzvah project, Sammy recruited active and retired military personnel to lay tefillin with him and provided them with a “thank you” brunch.
