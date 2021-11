Midnight Shadow claimed the spoils in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham after last year's winner Coole Cody fell at the second-last when leading the field. Midnight Shadow was one of those in close pursuit and jumped the last in front - but he made a mistake there and was all out up the hill to hold the late challenge of Protektorat to land the prize for trainer Sue Smith and Grand National-winning jockey Ryan Mania.

