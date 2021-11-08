CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Arab League Holds Talks in Lebanon Over Gulf Row

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (Reuters) - A senior Arab League official held talks in Lebanon on Monday in a bid to ease a rift with Saudi Arabia over criticism of its role in the Yemen war, saying the crisis could have been defused if the minister who made the comments had resigned....

The Gulf Allies Of Biden Want To Turn Lebanon Into Another Yemen If They Do Not Bow

In a shock series of events, four pro-Western Persian Gulf regimes have tightened the screws on an already impoverished Lebanon, all because a single Lebanese politician dared to challenge the genocidal war in Yemen. But for Western media, this seems to be a non-Story. Why? Well, war crimes are fine if US allies commit them.
Arab League envoy in Beirut to mediate Lebanon-Saudi rift

BEIRUT (AP) — A top Arab League envoy was in Beirut on Monday to explore ways to resolve an unprecedented diplomatic rift between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia that emerged following comments by Lebanon's information minister on Yemen's civil war. The minister had criticized the war in Yemen that a Saudi-led...
France pleads with Gulf states not to isolate Lebanon in diplomatic row

France has urged the Gulf not to isolate Lebanon saying it needs to count on its regional partners for help, as a bitter diplomatic spat has deepened between the embattled Mediterranean country and its neighbours.Saudi Arabia,  Kuwait, Bahrain and UAE withdrew their ambassadors from Beirut and expelled the Lebanese envoys within their countries after Lebanese Information minister George Kordahi publicly criticised the Saudi-led war against the Houthis in Yemen.Riyadh later recalled its citizens and banned Lebanese imports, undermining the small nation’s foreign trade and depriving it of millions of dollars as it struggles through one of the worst economic collapses...
Rich Gulf patrons turn the screws on a bankrupt Lebanon

The row between a ruined Lebanon and its rich erstwhile patrons in the Gulf is tragic. It may start closing off Lebanon’s last significant cash inflow as its economy nears total implosion with almost three-quarters of its people sunk into poverty. Saudi Arabia and its closest Gulf allies, the United...
