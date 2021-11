Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. We’re only days away from the Jets’ Week 10 matchup against their division rival, the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are heavy favorites in this game, even with folk hero Mike White taking the reigns for New York. This will probably be the team’s toughest matchup to date. The Bills, while having struggles of their own, have done a great job defensively. That, on top of their offensive firepower will make them an incredibly tough matchup for the Jets. I could expect this game to be a blowout, or a shoot out, depending on how it all unfolds. If Mike White is able to continue his magic, perhaps the Jets have a better-than-zero chance after all. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO