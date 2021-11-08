CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts' Braden Smith dealing with elbow injury after further evaluations

 6 days ago
Indianapolis Colts right tackle Braden Smith was initially diagnosed with a triceps injury when he left the Thursday night matchup against the New York Jets. After further evaluation, it appears he’s dealing with more of an elbow injury.

In speaking to the media on Monday, head coach Frank Reich told reporters that Smith’s injury is more located to his elbow and will be further evaluated throughout the week.

It’s been a rough year of injuries for Smith. After signing a $72 million extension just before the start of the season, Smith has played a full allotment of snaps in just two games (Weeks 1, 8).

He suffered a foot injury against the Seattle Seahawks in the season opener and wound up sitting out until Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans. Then he suffered the elbow injury against the Jets on Thursday night, and it isn’t clear how long he will be out.

The Colts haven’t had their entire starting offensive line for much of this season and even though their offense has been gelling as of late, losing Smith would still be a major blow to the unit.

