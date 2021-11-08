CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joel Embiid enters NBA's health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19: Sources

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 6 days ago

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid returned a positive test for COVID-19 on Monday morning, a source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Embiid will miss Monday's game against New York Knicks , and he will sit for at least 10 days, per the NBA's health and safety protocols. That would mean that Embiid would miss at least five games and would potentially be able to return sometime late next week, while Philadelphia is in the middle of a six-game road trip, primarily on the West Coast.

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid looks into the stands in an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Chicago.

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Embiid is the fourth 76er currently in the health and safety protocols, joining forward Tobias Harris and guards
Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe .

Embiid, who is averaging 21.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and a career-high 4.0 assists in nine games for the East-leading 76ers this season, was originally scheduled to take Monday night's game off against the Knicks for rest, even before entering the protocols.

With Embiid sidelined, veteran center Andre Drummond , who signed with Philadelphia as a free agent this summer, will take his place in the starting lineup.

Harris enteredthe NBA's health and safety protocols a week ago, shortly before the 76ers tipped off against the Portland Trail Blazers and after he was working out on the court before the game.

The 76ers went on to win that game without Harris and Embiid, who was resting that night, as well as further wins against the Chicago Bulls (twice) and Detroit Pistons later in the week without Harris.

That surge pushed Philadelphia to the top of the Eastern Conference standings entering tonight's game against New York.

Since banging knees with New Orleans Pelicans center
Jonas Valanciunas in Philadelphia's season-opening victory, Embiid has been dealing with recurring knee soreness. So far, though, he has missed only one game -- last Monday's game against Portland.

Philadelphia continues to be without Ben Simmons , who has yet to play a game for the team as he seeks a trade away from the only team he has played for in his five-plus NBA seasons.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia 76ers resume fining Ben Simmons, sources say

ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
FOX59

Pacers hand Embiid-less 76ers 4th straight loss, 118-113

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — For Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, Justin Holiday is a nice luxury to have in the second unit. Holiday came off the bench to score a season-high 27 points in the Indiana Pacers’ 118-113 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. “Justin is a very good player as a started in […]
NBA
Person
Isaiah Joe
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Andre Drummond
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant On Chicago Bulls: "You Got Three Elite-Level Scorers."

The Chicago Bulls have recently beat the Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets. There's no doubt that this matchup was a good test for the Chicago Bulls, who have aspirations of being a top-tier team this year. They are 7-3 and have shown no signs of slowing down. Kevin Durant lauded the...
NBA
#Nba Players#Espn#Ap Photo#Sixers
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
NBA
thespun.com

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s LeBron James News

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the favorites to take home the title. However, 13 games into the season, the Lakers look more like a fringe playoff team than a true contender. Part of that is due to poor play, but a significant part is the absence of LeBron James.
NBA
