Economy

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Environment and Technology Entrepreneurs in Uruguay

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with environment...

www.state.gov

U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, good morning, everyone. It’s a real pleasure to be able to receive the new Foreign Minister of Canada, Mélanie Joly, here in Washington at the State Department. I’m so glad we were able to get together so quickly. We spoke on the phone just a few days ago, and I’m really grateful to Mélanie for coming here so quickly.
WASHINGTON, DC
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa. During the call, Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Hayashi reaffirmed that the U.S-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the region, and globally. Secretary Blinken also congratulated Foreign Minister Hayashi on his new position and emphasized the United States’ commitment to working closely with Japan and other allies and partners to advance our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Department of State Announces COVID-19 Private Sector Engagement and Partnership Fund Awardees

The U.S. Department of State’s Office of Global Partnerships is announcing three awards from the COVID-19 Private Sector Engagement and Partnership Fund (the Fund). The Fund, established in 2020 and jointly administered with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), exclusively supports public-private partnership programs to prevent development backsliding and prepare for, mitigate, and address second order economic, security, stabilization impacts of COVID-19. The Awards support the efforts of the private sector to address economic recovery and help the world’s most vulnerable overcome the devastation inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister Mekonnen

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen today. Secretary Blinken expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia and emphasized the urgency of taking concrete steps for peace. The Secretary reiterated his call for all parties to the conflict including the Ethiopian government to urgently and seriously engage in negotiations on a cessation of hostilities without preconditions. He underscored the need for immediate unhindered humanitarian access to northern Ethiopia and in support of all Ethiopian communities in need.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with AU High Representative Olusegun Obasanjo

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa Olusegun Obasanjo today. Secretary Blinken expressed the strong support of the United States for President Obasanjo’s efforts to mediate among the parties to the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia. The Secretary and President Obasanjo discussed the urgent need for a halt to all military operations, negotiations on a cessation of hostilities without preconditions, and unhindered humanitarian access. The Secretary expressed his concern that the bellicose rhetoric on all sides of the conflict risks fueling intercommunal violence. The Secretary offered his appreciation for President Obasanjo’s continued work to find a sustainable peace for all Ethiopians.
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Peruvian Foreign Minister Maúrtua

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Peruvian Foreign Minister Óscar Maúrtua today in Lima, Peru. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Minister Maúrtua discussed opportunities for progress under the Build Back Better World Initiative, how the United States and Peru can work together to address the climate crisis, and our two countries’ shared commitment to human rights and democracy. They also exchanged diplomatic notes to officially implement the Aeronautical and Maritime Search and Rescue Agreement between the United States and Peru. Deputy Secretary Sherman thanked Foreign Minister Maúrtua for his active participation in the COVID-19 ministerial hosted by Secretary Blinken today and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to working with Peru and other partners across the hemisphere to bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end. She also thanked Foreign Minister Maúrtua for welcoming more than one million Venezuelan migrants to Peru.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks at a Virtual COVID-19 Ministerial

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good morning, everyone. Good afternoon. Good evening. Thank you so much for joining us from time zones around the world. Greatly appreciate everyone coming together today. Many of our countries participated in President Biden’s Global COVID-19 Summit back in September where we set the ambitious goal of ending...
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Business Advisory and GSP Assessment for Cambodia

The United States has a long history of commitment to combatting corruption and supporting the rule of law in Cambodia and globally. Recent developments in Cambodia, including systemic corruption, transnational organized crime, and human rights abuses, threaten both U.S. national security interests and the fundamental freedoms of people in Cambodia. U.S. officials have regularly raised these concerns with Cambodia’s leaders, but regrettably there have been no meaningful changes.
ECONOMY
thesfegotist.com

Foreign Minister’s meeting with entrepreneur’s organization

Islamabad, November 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):In line with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s long-term focus on economic diplomacy, a delegation of young entrepreneurs from the global non-profit Entrepreneurs Organization called on the Foreign Minister today. Held under the Foreign Minister’s “FM Connect Agenda” for greater stakeholder inclusivity, the delegation comprised of some of Pakistan’s top young CEOs from the Lahore Chapter of the Entrepreneurs Organization, led by its President Mohsin Khawaja. The Lahore chapter of the Entrepreneurs Organization comprises 70 members of leading business groups, representing a cross section of Pakistan’s industries. Foreign Minister spoke to the business delegation about Pakistan’s vision for economic diplomacy and highlighted the measures taken thus far. He called for win-win partnership between the Government and the private sector to work on shared objectives of economic development and prosperity. He also shared Prime Minister Imran Khan’s emphasis on developing greater trade and investment opportunities for and in Pakistan. Members of the visiting delegation apprised the Foreign Minister about steps they have taken to contribute to Pakistan’s economy and their future plans for expansion. The meeting was part of Pakistan’s overall shift from geo-politics to geo-economics and was a continuation of the Foreign Minister’s regular interactions with different stakeholders on economic diplomacy. For more information, contact: Principal Information Officer, Press Information Department (PID) Tel: +92-51-9252323, +92-51-9252324 Fax: +92-51-9252325, +92-51-9252326 Email: [email protected] Website: www.pid.gov.pk Published On Official News Pakistan.
ECONOMY
defense.gov

Readout of Performing the Duties of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Mara Karlin Meeting With Lebanese Chief of Defense Gen. Joseph Aoun

Department of Defense Spokesperson Commander Jessica L. McNulty provided the following readout:. Performing the Duties of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Mara Karlin and Lebanese Chief of Defense Gen. Joseph Aoun met today in the Pentagon to discuss the U.S.-Lebanon bilateral defense partnership and shared security interests.
MILITARY
U.S. Department of State

Assistant Secretary Lu Visits Malé and Kathmandu

Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will travel to Malé, Maldives and Kathmandu, Nepal. Assistant Secretary Lu will arrive in Malé on November 15 for meetings with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ahmed Khaleel, other senior government officials, and civil society leaders. He will then travel to Kathmandu on November 17 for meetings with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and government leaders.
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani At a Signing Ceremony and Joint Press Availability For the U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you. It is a great pleasure to welcome my friend, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Al-Thani, here to Washington, and all members of the Qatari delegation. We’re opening the fourth Qatar-U.S. Strategic Dialogue, and great appreciation to all of our colleagues for the work that’s already gone into this, and the work that is going to go into this in the hours ahead.
FOREIGN POLICY
U.S. Department of State

Public Designation of Cambodian Officials Due to Involvement in Significant Corruption

We are announcing today the public designation of Chau Phirun (Chau), Director-General of the Defense Ministry’s Material and Technical Services Department, and Tea Vinh (Tea), Royal Cambodian Navy Commander, due to their involvement in significant corruption. In their official capacities as Director-General of the Defense Ministry’s Material and Technical Services Department and Royal Cambodian Navy Commander, respectively, Chau and Tea were involved in corrupt acts that undermined the rule of law and the Cambodian public’s faith in their government institutions and public processes, including by using their political influence and official power for personal benefit. In 2020 and 2021, Chau conspired to profit from activities regarding the construction and updating of Ream Naval Base facilities. Additionally, Chau and other Cambodian government officials likely conspired to inflate the cost of facilities at Ream Naval Base and personally benefit from the proceeds.
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Joint Statement on the Seventh Round of the Strategic Dialogue between the United States and Romania

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and Romania on the occasion of the Seventh Round of the Strategic Dialogue:. The Governments of the United States and Romania held the seventh round of the U.S.-Romania Strategic Dialogue in Washington, D.C. on November 9, 2021, following political consultations between Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu and U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on November 8.
WASHINGTON, DC
U.S. Department of State

Counselor Chollet’s Meeting with International Partners on Burma

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Counselor Derek Chollet met this week with officials from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the EU, New Zealand, and the UK to discuss ways to strengthen international coordination and efforts toward a just and peaceful return to democracy in Burma. The Counselor expressed deep concern over the Burmese regime’s continued escalation of the use of violence and the worsening humanitarian crisis. He underscored the urgent need for the Burmese military regime to adhere to the Five-Point Consensus and allow the ASEAN Special Envoy to visit Burma and engage all stakeholders. The Counselor also underscored the importance of increasing pressure on the Burmese regime to cease the violence, release all those unjustly detained, allow for unhindered humanitarian access, address human rights abuses, and restore Burma’s path to inclusive democracy.
WORLD
washingtoninformer.com

Saint Lucian Appointed Deputy Secretary-General of CARICOM

Armstrong Alexis of Saint Lucia has been appointed as the new deputy secretary-general of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). Alexis will leave Namibia, where he is currently deputy resident representative of United Nations Development Programme on Nov. 1 in Namibia. He is a native of Saint Lucia and holds a doctorate in business administration.
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Innovative Next Steps in the Global COVID-19 Response

The United States continues to lead on the global COVID-19 response through action, coordination, and collaboration with other governments, international and regional organizations, and the private sector. We have scaled manufacturing of vaccines and lifesaving equipment, contributed to support international vaccine distribution mechanisms like COVAX, and donated — in partnership with COVAX or bilaterally — more than 234 million vaccine doses to more than 100 countries and economies around the world. We are well on our way to delivering on our commitment to donate 1.1 billion safe, effective, and free COVID-19 vaccines doses with no political strings attached.
PUBLIC HEALTH
U.S. Department of State

Angola National Day

On behalf of the American people and the Government of the United States, I offer congratulations to all Angolans as you celebrate your independence. The United States appreciates the strong bilateral relationship between our two countries, and we look forward to continued strategic dialogue and cooperation. I commend Angola on its continued economic reforms and diversification efforts, and we applaud your commitment to combatting corruption and holding accountable those who have profited at the expense of the Angolan people.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry Opening Remarks for the U.S.-Egypt Strategic Dialogue

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, good morning, everyone. It’s really a pleasure to welcome Foreign Minister Shoukry and all of the members of the Egyptian delegation here as we open the Egypt-U.S. Strategic Dialogue. Sameh, welcome again. It’s great to have you back in Washington. We had the opportunity to meet in Cairo many months ago now, then in New York during the UN General Assembly. We’ve been on the phone on many occasions since then. And in many ways this is a homecoming for the foreign minister since, as you all know, he was ambassador here, and in fact we’ve known each other, been friends for many years. So it’s particularly good to see you, to host you and the entire delegation again here at the State Department.
FOREIGN POLICY

