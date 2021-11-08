CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bleed From Within Release “Pathfinder” Live Video

By wookubus
theprp.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBleed From Within have launched a live video for their track “Pathfinder“. The footage was captured in 2020...

www.theprp.com

Comments / 0

Related
theprp.com

SOM Premiere “Animals” Music Video From New Album “The Shape Of Everything”

SOM‘s new album “The Shape Of Everything” will meet a January 21st release on Pelagic Records. A music video directed by Toshadeva Palani for the record’s first single “Animals” has just been launched online below. Vocalist/guitarist Will Benoit commented of the origins of this track in particular:. “About halfway through...
MUSIC
metalinjection

BLEED FROM WITHIN Throws Down With New Single "I Am Damnation"

Bleed From Within has signed to Nuclear Blast Records and will release a new album in 2022. The band is now streaming their new single "I Am Damnation," which may cause a very severe bout of moshing. "After numerous meetings with the band and discussing everything they'd like to achieve...
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Archive release video for moving new single Shouting Within

UK modern prog collective Archive have released a video for their moving new single Shouting Within, which you can watch below. The new video features Archive vocalist Holly Martin conveying striking lyrics of anger, vulnerability and fear. “In the past two years we’ve been seeing how constant fear and uncertainty...
MUSIC
wfpk.org

Pixies to release huge “Live in Brixton” box set from 2004 reunion

Pixies have announced details of a massive new box set coming early next year that will no doubt thrill fans!. Live in Brixton will completely document the legendary band’s four sold-out reunion shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton in June of 2004. The eight-disc box set will come in both...
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Video#Pathfinder#Bleed From Within#Glasgow#Uk
theprp.com

Darkest Hour Release Re-Recorded Version Of “Payphones & Pills”

Darkest Hour have re-recorded their 2003 track “Payphones & Pills” and given it an x-ray flexi disc pressing. The group decided to revisit the “Hidden Hands Of A Sadist Nation” song amid working on their forthcoming tenth studio album. You can get a copy of that exclusively via the band’s Patreon.
MUSIC
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

‘We made a mistake’: Nightclub apologises after charging customers 20p for anti-spiking drink covers

A nightclub has admitted it made a mistake after charging customers for drink covers that help prevent spiking.Pryzm, in Cardiff, was criticised after it emerged the venue was asking revellers to cough up 20p per plastic lid following a spate of spiking reports across the UK.However, the venue has apologised for the “mistake” and is now offering the protective covers for free.Cardiff nightclubs Popworld, Walkabout, Be At One, Story, Metros, Mary’s and Revolution are all offering drink covers for free, according to WalesOnline. Pulse is said to be trialling them and does not intend to charge, while The Moon bar...
LIFESTYLE
sidestagemagazine.com

BLACK VEIL BRIDES RELEASE LIVE VIDEO FOR “CRIMSON SKIES”

New Album Via Sumerian Records Now Available Worldwide. Band Co-Headlining The In-Between Tour With In This Moment. Ticket Info Can Be Found At: http://blackveilbrides.net. As the world is experiencing the release of the band’s 6th full-length album The Phantom Tomorrow, Los Angeles rockers Black Veil Brides have released a live performance video for their latest single “Crimson Skies.” Filmed and directed by Edwin Daboub, the video is compilation of shows captured on the band’s recent co-headline tour of the United States. The video captures the energy and showmanship that Andy Biersack, Jake Pitts, Jinxx, Lonny Eagleton and Christian Coma display nightly on tour and that has garnered the band a loyal following around the globe. The live video for “Crimson Skies” can be seen here: https://youtu.be/W-dAzkwzLWc.
MUSIC
stevivor.com

November 2021 video game releases

This post is all about November 2021 video game releases and release dates so you can plan accordingly… especially in this, one of the craziest times of the year!. Below is a list of the highlights coming to gamers in Australia and New Zealand over the month of November 2021 across Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S & X, PS4, PS5 and Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
MetalSucks

The Ocean Post “Jurassic | Cretaceous” Performance Video from Upcoming Live Set

The Ocean have released “Jurassic | Cretaceous,” the second video from their upcoming live album, Phanerozoic Live. Phanerozoic Live is no ordinary live release. Consisting of two separate shows, capturing a moment in time during the pre-vax days of early 2021, the 3xCD/DVD set sees the progressive metal masters perform each of their two most recent albums in full in entirely different isolated settings.
MUSIC
Axios

"Live service" video games are booming

Games that keep getting more content well after their launch date are here to stay. Major game companies continue to report eye-popping numbers for this kind of "live service" approach. Driving the news: "Madden"-maker Electronic Arts posted record second quarter (July–September) results on Wednesday with two-thirds of its $1.8 billion...
FIFA
realitytitbit.com

Is Judi Love still on Strictly Come Dancing? Disappearance explained

The BBC’s much-loved dance competition Strictly Come Dancing is back in 2021 as of September 18th. With a revitalised judging panel of Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke, the contest is well underway!. The glitz, glam and pressure of learning a brand new dance routine...
THEATER & DANCE
theprp.com

Napalm Death Debut “Contagion” Music Video

Napalm Death have released a new music video for the track “Contagion” from their latest album, “Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism“. Marc Nickel and Ljuba Generalova co-directed this new video together. The band’s frontman Mark “Barney” Greenway commented of it:. “Although we can only hope to provide...
MUSIC
theprp.com

All Hail The Yeti Release “Headless Valley” Music Video

All Hail The Yeti‘s new single “Headless Valley” has made its way online along with a music video to accompany it. Brian Cox directed that video and the band’s frontman Connor Garrity had the following to say about their experience filming it:. “We very excited for the release of ‘Headless...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Dark Tranquillity, Kataklysm & Nailed To Obscurity Announce 2022 North American Tour

Dark Tranquillity will now be touring North America with Katkalysm and Nailed To Obscurity in early 2022. Tickets for the trek, which has been dubbed the ‘North American Moments Tour‘, will go on sale this Friday, November 12th. That trek was previously booked to take place this fall but was postponed in light of ongoing restrictions and complications from the COVID-19 pandemic.
ENTERTAINMENT
theprp.com

Poppy’s New BBC Radio 1 In-Studio Session Available

Poppy‘s new in-studio session for the BBC Radio 1‘s ‘Rock Show With Daniel P Carter‘ aired during yesterday’s (November 07th) episode of the program. She performed the tracks “Flux“, “Lessen The Damage“, “Breeders” and “BLOODMONEY” on the show. You can listen back to that now for a limited time at this location. The first half of the set airs at 40:53 in, while the second half begins at 1:22:30 in. Poppy‘s latest album “Flux” saw a release this past September.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy