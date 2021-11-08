Bleed From Within Release “Pathfinder” Live Video

A nightclub has admitted it made a mistake after charging customers for drink covers that help prevent spiking.Pryzm, in Cardiff, was criticised after it emerged the venue was asking revellers to cough up 20p per plastic lid following a spate of spiking reports across the UK.However, the venue has apologised for the “mistake” and is now offering the protective covers for free.Cardiff nightclubs Popworld, Walkabout, Be At One, Story, Metros, Mary’s and Revolution are all offering drink covers for free, according to WalesOnline. Pulse is said to be trialling them and does not intend to charge, while The Moon bar...

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO