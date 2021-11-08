Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Uruguayan Foreign Minister Bustillo

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, good morning, everyone. It’s really a pleasure to welcome Foreign Minister Shoukry and all of the members of the Egyptian delegation here as we open the Egypt-U.S. Strategic Dialogue. Sameh, welcome again. It’s great to have you back in Washington. We had the opportunity to meet in Cairo many months ago now, then in New York during the UN General Assembly. We’ve been on the phone on many occasions since then. And in many ways this is a homecoming for the foreign minister since, as you all know, he was ambassador here, and in fact we’ve known each other, been friends for many years. So it’s particularly good to see you, to host you and the entire delegation again here at the State Department.

