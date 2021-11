In August, the UK Parliament voted for the first time in history to formally hold the President of the United States in contempt! They called President Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan “shameful.” The UK Parliament’s displeasure was not that we withdrew from Afghanistan. The UK was unhappy about how incompetently the withdrawal was performed and how poorly it was communicated. Biden’s withdrawal blindsided the UK as well as France and our other NATO allies. Prime Minister Boris Johnson attempted to contact President Biden, but Biden reportedly did not return Johnson’s call until 36 hours later.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO