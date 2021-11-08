CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Young Yakima Valley Man Among Dead at Travis Scott Concert

By Rik Mikals
 7 days ago
A Yakima Valley native was among the eight people killed at a Travis Scott concert over the weekend. The concert held at the Astroworld Festival in Houston featured a two-day event featuring Drake and Travis Scott that came to a halt on Friday night as eight people including two teenagers were...

Man Shot in the Face in Thursday Downtown Shooting

Yakima Police were busy on Thursday with a shooting in downtown Yakima. The shooting was reported at about 4:30 pm on busy downtown streets during the afternoon commute. Police say a man was shot in the face in the area of Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way and North First Street but police say the man's injuries were not life threatening.
Eight Dead, Nearly 20 Hospitalized After Mass Casualty Event at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival 2021

Eight people are dead and 17 hospitalized following a mass casualty event at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston last night. Early Saturday morning (Nov. 6), Fire Chief Samuel Pena, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner confirmed during a press conference filmed by KHOU 11 News Houston that eight deaths and many more injuries occurred at the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on Friday night (Nov. 5). Around 9:15 p.m., the crowd started to compress toward the front of the stage, according to Pena. Medics were performing CPR on victims once they started to fall out from the crowd. When police realized there was a mass casualty event happening around 9:30 p.m., police spoke with the promoters and Live Nation, the festival's organizers, to stop the show early, to which Travis Scott complied.
Carlos Santana Selling $4.7 Million Hawaii Home With Ocean Views

Guitar legend Carlos Santana is hoping for a "Smooth" sale of his $4.7 million home in Hawaii with ocean views. Carlos Santana has numerous properties, in Las Vegas as well as Hawaii, and recently sold his home on the Tiburon Peninsula for $5.53 million. The house had had beautiful views of the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco Bay, with an acoustic dome over the foyer and multiple decks. Santana has lived in San Francisco for decades until moving to Las Vegas nine years ago.
