The Boston Celtics have engaged the Philadelphia 76ers in trade talks for disgruntled All-Star Ben Simmons, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. There is reportedly no traction yet, and any deal would have to include All-Star forward Jaylen Brown. However, after weeks of seemingly no news regarding trade negotiations, Boston appears to be the first suitor whose interest has been renewed by a slow start. The Celtics are 4-6 thus far this season. Team leader Marcus Smart recently criticized Brown and Jayson Tatum for not passing enough late in games, and when asked if he has the right group of players in Boston, team president Brad Stevens said "we're gonna find out."

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO