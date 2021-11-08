CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Lima man, 76, ruled competent to face rape charges

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QFlRw_0cqFAW8m00
Johnny Thomason, 76, of Lima, left an Allen County courtroom with the assistance of a cane Monday after he was found to be competent to stand trial on charges of raping an underage female. J Swygart | The Lima News

LIMA — A 76-year-old Lima man has been deemed competent to stand trial on a variety of sex-related charges involving a young female victim.

Johnny Thomason was indicted by a grand jury in October on three counts of rape, four counts of gross sexual imposition, illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, importuning and disseminating materials harmful to minors.

Two of the rape counts allege Thomason engaged in sexual conduct with a female under the age of 13 from June 2016 through June 2017. The remaining rape charge identifies the same alleged victim and states Thomason used force or the threat of force in engaging in sexual conduct with her during a timeframe from November 2019 through December 2020.

Bond for Thomason was set in Lima Municipal Court at $200,000 cash or surety.

According to court documents, Thomason photographed another victim who was between the age of 15 and 16 in a state of nudity.

Lima Municipal Court Judge David Rodabaugh ordered other court records, specifically the affidavit in support of an arrest warrant for Thomason, temporarily sealed from public view.

Before Thomason was ever indicted by a grand jury, Allen County Public Defender Kenneth Sturgill filed a motion suggesting the Lima man was not competent to stand trial. Sturgill wrote in his motion that Thomason “appears to suffer from dementia, memory loss and shows signs of legal incompetence.”

Allen County Common Pleas Judge Terri Kohlrieser ordered Thomason to undergo evaluation at the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio in Dayton in early October.

During Monday’s hearing, Kohlrieser said examiners at the center found Thomason is competent to participate in his jury trial that is currently scheduled for Jan. 18. Another pre-trial hearing in the case was scheduled for Dec. 22.

Comments / 2

Related
NBC News

1 dead, 1 injured in Liverpool car explosion

One person is dead and another injured after authorities say a car exploded outside a women's hospital in Liverpool, England. The situation unfolded after a taxi pulled in front of the hospital just before 11 a.m. Sunday morning, Merseyside Police said in a statement. Authorities urged the public to remain calm but vigilant as they investigate the source of the explosion.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Lima, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC News

Japan’s ex-princess Mako and new husband depart for life in U.S.

TOKYO — Japan’s ex-princess Mako, the emperor’s niece, departed the country with her new husband on Sunday to start a new life in the United States. Known as Mako Komuro after giving up her royal title to marry college sweetheart Kei Komuro last month, the former royal and her husband, both 30, walked past waiting journalists at Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport before boarding an ANA flight for New York.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Associated Press

Gadhafi’s son announces candidacy for president of Libya

CAIRO (AP) — The son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi announced Sunday his candidacy for the country’s presidential election next month, Libya’s election agency said. Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity related to the 2011...
WORLD
NBC News

'SNL' mocks Sen. Ted Cruz for picking fight with Big Bird

"Saturday Night Live" took sides in the culture wars between Democrats and Republicans when it mocked Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, for picking a fight with "Sesame Street" character Big Bird, a fictional 6-year-old. The 8-foot, 2-inch Muppet tweeted Nov. 6 that he got vaccinated and that he's been getting vaccinations,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Forensic Psychiatry#Grand Jury#Lima Municipal Court
The Hill

Meadows comes under growing Jan. 6 panel spotlight

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is increasingly targeting — and losing patience with — Mark Meadows , Donald Trump ’s powerful chief of staff who appeared to be deeply involved with the former president's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. This week the committee...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Signs abounded that deadly Ecuador prison attack was coming

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — The signs that an attack was imminent inside the largest prison in Ecuador’s coastal city of Guayaquil could not have been clearer. There had been talk among inmates of the Litoral Penitentiary for days that a group was going to attack another. Then, early Friday morning, police arrested three men trying to smuggle two rifles, five handguns, three grenades, sticks of dynamite and hundreds of rounds of ammunition into the lockup.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
4K+
Followers
173
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy