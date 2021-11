The XFL has appointed several members of its executive team as it prepares for its return in 2023. Longtime NFL executives Russ Brandon and Marc Ross are among nine hires chosen to lead the comeback for the alternative pro football league, which shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic. Brandon will be the president of league and football operations, while Ross joins the XFL as executive vice president of football operations. Ross previously worked in different capacities for the New York Giants, while Brandon most recently served as executive adviser for RedBird Capital Partners, one of the XFL’s owners, after serving as president...

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO