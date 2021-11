DUBLIN -- There were still two minutes on the clock when James Lowe sank to his knees, raised his arms into the air, and roared with delight. Ireland were six points up and referee Luke Pearce had just awarded the home side a penalty. Lowe knew what the raucous Aviva Stadium knew: There was no coming back for the All Blacks. The noise was deafening, and few were of a mind to leave, preferring instead to stay long after the final whistle to soak in one of the great victories in Irish rugby.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO