Although last week’s rainfall in northwest Iowa limited farmers’ access to the fields, over three-fourths of the corn crop had been harvested for grain in northwest Iowa as of Monday. And that crop has brought smiles to more than a few faces, according to Ben Van Beek, Farmers Coop Society (FCS) Agronomist at the Sanborn office. “Yields have been really good,” said Van Beek. “Everyone is really happy with their yields. Nobody thought we would get these yields in the middle of June when it was really dry.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO