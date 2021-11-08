Genshin Impact leak apparently reveals Shenhe's in-game model

Speculation and rumours surround the anticipated announcement of Rockstar’s GTA 6. Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 rumours and supposed leaks have been floating around more as Christmas 2021 closes in. Many fans are expecting to hear an announcement soon as Grand Theft Auto V launched all the way back on September 17, 2013. The game just celebrated its eight-year anniversary, but it may be time for Rockstar to announce their newest sequel very soon. The latest leak from an insider at French publication R* Mag, mentions how GTA 6 will “take place in 2 time periods.” This either means that the campaign and map environment will take place in two different time periods or there may be a time travel feature, perhaps?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO