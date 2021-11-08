Knox will headline next Dillon Lecture Series program

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The last decade of the 1900s is upon us in our latest edition of The Decades. The 1990s brought many things from the past back to life, including the Liberty Bell 7 and the reopening of one of Hutchinson's greatest treasures in the Fox Theatre. It also saw one of the first businesses in Hutchinson absorbed into the corporate world, a new organization to benefit boys and girls in Hutchinson and a new visitors center at Dillon Nature Center. The Blue Dragons won a national title and a blackbird doesn’t fly to Hutchinson, but crawls in on a semi. Those memories and more this Sunday with The Decades.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO