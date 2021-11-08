CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox will headline next Dillon Lecture Series program

 6 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next Dillon Lecture Series is Tuesday starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Sports Arena. The speaker will be Amanda Knox who is an...

Suspects charged with Native American art exhibit theft at KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Two University of Kansas students have been charged with stealing part of a Native American art exhibit that also was vandalized while displayed outside a campus museum. Samuel McKnight and John Wichlenski were charged in Douglas County District Court with theft of property of a value...
Kansas school district reverses decision to pull library books

WICHITA, Kansas — The Goddard school district reversed its decision to remove nearly 30 books from circulation in its libraries after receiving national pushback from authors and free speech advocates. An email sent to families Wednesday said all library books are once again available for students to check out while...
The Decades: 1990s coming Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The last decade of the 1900s is upon us in our latest edition of The Decades. The 1990s brought many things from the past back to life, including the Liberty Bell 7 and the reopening of one of Hutchinson's greatest treasures in the Fox Theatre. It also saw one of the first businesses in Hutchinson absorbed into the corporate world, a new organization to benefit boys and girls in Hutchinson and a new visitors center at Dillon Nature Center. The Blue Dragons won a national title and a blackbird doesn’t fly to Hutchinson, but crawls in on a semi. Those memories and more this Sunday with The Decades.
