Buhler, KS

Buhler Grade School remote learning begins smoothly

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 7 days ago
BUHLER, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 Superintendent Cindy Couchman said Monday's transition to remote learning for Buhler Grade School has gone well. Remote learning was instituted after the number of COVID-19 cases jumped dramatically last week....

