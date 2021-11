Man United v Man City TV details. Manchester United and Manchester City face off this weekend and TV subscribers should note a slight change to the usual Saturday schedule. The two rivals both go into the game in search of their best form, with Man United still stinging from their 5-0 defeat to Liverpool in their most recent home match and Man City on the back of a surprise 2-0 loss at home to Crystal Palace.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO