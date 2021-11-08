CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Vaccination bookings shoot up as Greece sees new case record

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece reported a new record high for daily COVID-19...

outbreaknewstoday.com

Philippines record 3400 new COVID-19 cases, 27 million people fully vaccinated

The Philippines Department of Health reported 3,410 new COVID-19 infections today, bringing the country’s total to 2,787,276 since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 128 new deaths were reported, bringing the country’s COVID-19 fatalities to 43,172. Concerning vaccinations, 59,134,236 doses have been administered nationwide. 31,862,067 doses were given...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KHON2

Germany sees 2nd straight COVID case record, mulls response

BERLIN (AP) — Germany recorded its second consecutive daily record for new coronavirus cases on Friday as infections pick up across Europe, and its disease control center said unvaccinated people now face a “very high” risk of infection. The country saw 37,120 reported new infections over the past 24 hours,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Imperial Valley Press Online

Germany reports record number of new coronavirus cases

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's disease control agency on Thursday reported the highest number of new coronavirus infections since the outbreak of the pandemic. The Robert Koch Institute, or RKI, said 33,949 new cases had been registered in the last 24 hours, up from 28,037 daily cases a week ago. The previous record was 33,777 new cases on Dec. 18, 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Unvaccinated in Greece face new restrictions as COVID cases soar

ATHENS (Reuters) - Queues formed outside shops in Athens on Saturday on the first day of new restrictions to curb soaring coronavirus infections which require the unvaccinated to have negative COVID-19 tests. COVID-19 infections in Greece hit a new daily high almost every day in November, prompting authorities to announce...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KHON2

Greece sees new infection spike, rules out drastic measures

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece on Tuesday hit a record high in new COVID-19 cases for a second day running, with the government ruling out a lockdown or school closures but warning that it might need to mobilize private doctors in badly hit areas. A total 8,613 new infections were...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Times Daily

Egypt announces clinical trials of its own COVID-19 vaccine

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt's national research body said Sunday that it will start clinical trials for a domestically made coronavirus vaccine.
WORLD
Times Daily

Cambodia reopens 2 weeks early, buoyed by high vaccine rates

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers on Monday, two weeks earlier than originally planned, as it emerges from a lengthy lockdown bolstered by one of the world's highest rates of immunization against COVID-19.
WORLD
Times Daily

India opens to vaccinated foreign tourists after 18 months

NEW DELHI (AP) — India began on Monday allowing fully vaccinated foreign tourists to enter the country on regular commercial flights, in the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions as infections fall and vaccinations rise.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Belgium expedites decision on COVID-19 measures to Wednesday

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium's government is bringing forward a meeting to decide on tighter measures to control the spread of COVID-19 amid a rapid increase in infections and hospital admissions in the nation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Austrian unvaccinated lockdown starts amid COVID resurgence

BERLIN (AP) — Austria took what its leader called the “dramatic" step Monday of implementing a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people who haven't recently had COVID-19, perhaps the most drastic of a string of measures being taken by European governments to get a massive regional resurgence of the coronavirus under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newbostonpost.com

Vermont Sees Record Coronavirus Cases

Vermont set a record on Thursday. That record was for the most documented coronavirus cases reported in a single day. There were 591 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, November 11 — a large increase over the 487 cases that were reported the previous Thursday in the state. State officials...
VERMONT STATE
Times Daily

Foreign students returning to US, but below pre-COVID levels

International students are returning to U.S. colleges in stronger numbers this year, but the rebound has yet to make up for last year's historic declines as COVID-19 continues to disrupt academic exchange, according to a new survey.
EDUCATION
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Covid cases are surging in Europe. America is in denial about what lies in store for it

It’s deja vu, yet again. The pandemic first hit Europe in March 2020, and Americans were in denial, thinking it wouldn’t happen here. Then, later in the year, the Alpha variant wave took hold in the United Kingdom and the United States was unprepared. This recurred with Delta in the summer of 2021. Now, in the fall of 2021, Europe is the outlier continent on the rise with Covid, with approximately 350 cases per 100,000 people and many countries are soaring to new records. This not only involves eastern and central Europe, where there are some countries with low vaccination rates (such as Georgia, only 24% fully vaccinated) and caseloads as high as 160/100,000 (Slovenia), but also western Europe, such as Austria, Belgium, Ireland and several others. Indeed, in Germany, leading virologist Christian Drosten recently warned their death toll could be doubled if more aggressive mitigation and vaccination strategies were not quickly adopted.
PUBLIC HEALTH

