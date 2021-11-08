CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens DA requests dismissal of 60 cases tied to 3 NYPD cops fired for perjury, sex crimes

By Kyle Kandetzki
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- The Queens district attorney is asking to vacate the cases of 60 people connected to three ex-NYPD detectives who have been convicted to various crimes, she announced Monday.

Queens DA Melinda Katz said she her officer examined cases where prosecution relied on the work of an officer convicted of perjury or other "serious" crimes.

"Earlier this year, my office was informed of a list of NYPD officers who were convicted of crimes which related to serious misconduct in regard to their law enforcement duties," said Katz. "Upon receipt of this information, I made a commitment to review the Queens cases in which the officers were the essential witnesses and take appropriate action. The step we’ve taken today is the first in an ongoing and systematic review."

The DA’s office said 10 officers have been linked to misconduct who were involved in Queens criminal cases. Katz said her Conviction Integrity Unit has reviewed cases involving three of those 10 so far, identifying 60 cases for possible dismissal.

Those included ex-Detective Kevin Desormeau, who was convicted of perjury, official misconduct and making a punishable false written statement, which was connected to lying about witnessing a drug deal, which video showed didn’t take place.

Desormeau pleaded guilty in Manhattan to offering a false instrument and official misconduct after being found to have lied about the facts of a gun possession arrest.

Desormeau has since been fired. Katz’s office found 34 cases tied to him that they think should be dismissed because of his role in them.

Former Detective Sasha Cordoba also pleaded guilty in Manhattan to perjury and official misconduct in connection to making up the facts in a gun possession arrest.

Katz’s office found 20 cases tied to Cordoba for potential dismissal. They were also terminated by the NYPD.

And Former Detective Oscar Sandino pleaded guilty to federal charges related to sexual assault and other sexual misconduct involving suspects. Katz said the charges came from three incidents, including one where he sexually abused someone being arrested in the bathroom of the 110th Precinct.

Sandino was fired, and the DA’s office determined six cases tied to him should be dismissed because of his role in them.

“We cannot stand behind a criminal conviction where the essential law enforcement witness has been convicted of crimes which irreparably impair their credibility,” said Katz. “Vacating and dismissing these cases is both constitutionally required and necessary to ensure public confidence in our justice system.”

Katz’s office underscored that the dismissal of the cases didn’t mean those involved would be innocent — but they would investigate any claims of innocence made by defendants.

In August, Katz dismissed all charges against a man who had been in prison for 32 years after officials discovered new information that pointed to his innocence.

