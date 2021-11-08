CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaylen Brown to Miss One to Two Week With Hamstring Strain

By Joseph Salvador
 6 days ago

Jaylen Brown is averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists so far this season.

Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown will be out one to two weeks with a right hamstring strain, the team announced Monday.

Brown last played in Boston's Thursday win over the Heat where he registered 17 points in 29 minutes of play. He missed Saturday's game against the Mavericks where the Celtics lost 107–104.

Boston, a team that has built a reputation as a consistent threat in the eastern conference, now finds itself 4–6 to start the 2021–22 season. Without half of its All-Star duo, the Celtics and Jayson Tatum will look right the ship until Brown returns.

Earlier Monday, it was reported by The Athletic that th e Celtics expressed interest in trading for Ben Simmons . But in any deal, the 76ers would want a Jaylen Brown in return. Brown is averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists so far this season.

Boston is slated to host the Raptors (6–5) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Kevin Love's Status For Celtics-Cavs Game On Saturday Night In Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Boston Celtics on Saturday night in Ohio. Coming into the season not many people would think of the Cavs as a playoff team, but through their first 13 games of the new season they have an impressive 8-5 record. However, on Saturday they will...
NBA
MassLive.com

Jaylen Brown leaves door open for early Celtics return from Grade 1 hamstring strain injury: ‘It’s getting a lot better’

Ime Udoka did not expect to have Jaylen Brown available for the Celtics for the next 1-2 weeks after the All-Star suffered a hamstring strain on Thursday night in Miami. However, the 6-foot-7 wing spoke optimistically about his recovery on Wednesday morning and left open the door for a potential return to the floor on the early side of that recovery timetable.
NBA
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown details level of concern with hamstring injury

Hamstring injuries can be fickle, which explains why Jaylen Brown is still sidelined despite feeling "no pain." The Boston Celtics wing is expected to miss one to two weeks with a right hamstring injury he suffered last Thursday against the Miami Heat. That means he won't play Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors and could miss a few more games going forward.
NBA
NESN

Just One Duo Has Scored More Per Game Than Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

Despite a slow start for the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each are putting up numbers. The Boston duo have scored the ball at an impressive clip to open the young season and through the squad’s first 11 games are the NBA’s second highest-scoring duo behind just the Chicago Bulls’ star tandem of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Grayson Allen adds 21 points in loss to Celtics

Grayson Allen scored 21 points (6-16 Fg, 5-9 3Pt, 4-5 Ft) four rebounds, and one steal across 34 minutes in the Bucks 122-113 loss to the Celtics on Friday night in Boston. Allen played a season-high in minutes and although he struggled overall from the field he was solid from beyond the arc. Allen is a must-have at this point as he is seeing plenty of minutes and is averaging 11.8 FGA pg which is 3.5 more pg than his career-high. Next up for the Bucks is a matchup with the Hawks in Atlanta on Sunday.
NBA
