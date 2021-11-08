Build Explosive Strength and Power With This Challenging 20-Minute Workout

Drop sets , supersets , HIIT . You've probably tried countless ways to make your workouts more effective and efficient. Who doesn't want a bigger bang for their exercise buck, right?

But there's another form of training — that's totally amazing — we bet you haven't tried yet: contrast training.

This method pairs a strength-based exercise with an explosive plyometric movement using the same muscle pattern (think: back squats and jump squats). But the order of the moves is key: strength comes first.

This allows you to target a specific muscle group and practice a movement pattern in a slow and controlled fashion, which prepares your body for the plyometric work, says Ben Lauder-Dykes, CPT , a Fhitting Room instructor and certified kettlebell instructor.

But the benefits go both ways: The explosive exercise helps you produce more speed and force, which comes in handy when you're trying to lift a heavier load, Lauder-Dykes adds.

That means you can build muscle mass, increase power and improve athletic performance all at once. Hence, contrast training is such an efficient system and an awesome addition to your weekly workout routine no matter what your fitness goal, Lauder-Dykes says.

20-Minute Contrast Training Workout

Whether your aim is building strength, increasing explosive power or boosting speed, this time-efficient contrast training workout by Lauder-Dykes can help you do it. All you need is 20 minutes and a pair of dumbbells .

Before you jump in, start with the core-bracing drills below. Do them twice, then move onto the routine, which is broken up into three pairs of exercises (each couple consists of a strength move and a plyometric move). Repeat each pair three times, resting for 2 minutes in between each set.

While combining strength training and plyo work at the same time is economical and effective, it’s also what makes this method more physically demanding, Lauder-Dykes says. To reduce your risk of injury, limit your contrast training workouts to three times a week at maximum, he says.

Similarly, take a break from contrast training after four weeks. This will give your body time to recharge and reset.

Warm-Up

The Workout

Pair 1: Goblet Squat + Squat Jump

Pair 2: Dumbbell Deadlift + Dumbbell Snatch

Pair 3: Alternating Reverse Lunge + Broad Jump to Backpedal