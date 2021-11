(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago-based Boeing has agreed to a more than $237 million settlement with shareholders over its 737-Max crashes.

As part of the deal, Boeing has to add another director to its board with aviation, engineering or product safety experience.

The settlement also requires Boeing to publish yearly public reports on safety-related enhancements.

Crashes of the 737-Max jets in 2018 and 2018 killed 346 people.