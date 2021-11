Back in December of 2019, we took a bold step when we announced that Cisco would be evolving from a pure full systems company to one that also embraces a true disaggregated consumption model for the open-source community. Customers can now leverage our world-class technology in a way that best meets their needs. Our entrance into the routing and switching merchant silicon market is a unique value proposition. Cisco stands alone in this space because not only do we consume our own technology in products like the Cisco 8000, but we also offer that same technology to external customers.

