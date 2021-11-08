ABC57 wins 4 Indiana Broadcasters Association Spectrum Awards

Indianapolis- The Indiana Builders Association announced its slate of officers for 2022 at their quarterly meeting in Noblesville. Paul Schwinghammer, formerly of Jasper, was elected president. The other senior officers elected are Ric Zehr of Fort Waye as vice-president, Kenny Reinbrecht of Haubstadt as Treasurer, and Ryan Baker of Terre Haute as Secretary. Schwinghammer is a 1978 graduate of Jasper High School and a 1982 graduate of Ball State University. He is the son of the late Arch and Mil Schwinghammer and owner of Hallmark Homes, Inc., a custom home builder based in Anderson.
Comments / 0