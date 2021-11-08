CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Source: Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid tests positive for COVID-19, expected to miss several games

By ESPN.com news services
ABC News
 6 days ago

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, a source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Embiid returned a positive...

abcnews.go.com

ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid is struggling with COVID-19

Noah Levick: Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid is “not doing great, he’s struggling with it. Similar to Tobias.” Rivers says Sixers having four players in health and safety protocols is “clearly a concern.”. Source: Twitter @NoahLevick. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann. Niang is 5 of his last 20...
chatsports.com

Joel Embiid the latest 76er to contact COVID

PHILADELPHIA — It might have seemed a thing of the past this season, teams being struck by a COVID outbreak. But as the Knicks arrived in Philadelphia to take on the 76ers Monday night, they found a team struggling to field a team. Joel Embiid was declared out Monday morning...
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Joel Embiid Sidelined with COVID-19

The already hobbled Philadelphia 76ers have lost their best player. Philly big man Joel Embiid has tested positive for COVID-19 and now will be sidelined for several games. Per the NBA’s health and safety protocols, Embiid will have to sit for 10 games, which could have him miss the next five games. Tobias Harris, Matissee Thybulle, and Isaiah Joe were already sidelined for the team with COVID-19.
Yardbarker

76ers star Joel Embiid could miss 10-plus days due to COVID-19 protocols

The Philadelphia 76ers planned to be without All-Star center Joel Embiid for Monday’s game against the New York Knicks to rest his knee on the first game of a back-to-back. Now, the 76ers must prepare for life without Embiid for multiple games. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Monday that Embiid...
FOX59

Pacers hand Embiid-less 76ers 4th straight loss, 118-113

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — For Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, Justin Holiday is a nice luxury to have in the second unit. Holiday came off the bench to score a season-high 27 points in the Indiana Pacers’ 118-113 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. “Justin is a very good player as a started in […]
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
