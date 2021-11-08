Andie MacDowell draws from the chaos and darkness of her childhood for 'Maid'

On GTU this morning -Ever since Andie MacDowell revealed her natural gray hair to the world earlier this year, she’s been more outspoken than ever about feeling comfortable in her own skin. Now, she’s being even more candid about getting older—and feeling beautiful at every age. “I think it’s bada** to embrace where you are in life and be fearless,” the Groundhog Day star, 63, told InStyle last week. “That is exactly what I am doing. I am stepping right into where I am with no shame, and it feels good.” MacDowell first shared a glimpse of her natural color early this year, but she caught the world’s attention by proudly showing off her gray locks on the red carpet of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in July. “It was really important to me because my transformation helped me accept my authentic, true self,” she continued.

