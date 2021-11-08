CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hackers breached organizations in defense, energy, other sectors, cybersecurity firm says

By Kelly Hayes
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuspected foreign hackers breached nine global organizations across the defense, education, energy, health care and technology sectors, including servers used by companies working with the U.S. Department of Defense, according to findings shared by a cybersecurity company. A report posted Sunday from Palo Alto Networks, a company offering network...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
healthitsecurity.com

Hackers Hit Healthcare, Other Sectors With Cyber Espionage Attacks

- Unidentified hackers breached at least nine organizations in the energy, technology, education, defense, and healthcare sectors in a large-scale cyber espionage attack, Palo Alto Networks discovered, with the help of National Security Agency (NSA) officials. NSA and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) officials are actively tracking the threat.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wfxb.com

Several Organizations Breached by Hackers

Over the weekend, suspected foreign hackers breached nine organizations in the defense, energy, health care, technology and education sectors. According to the security firm Palo Alto Networks, at least one of those organizations is in the U.S. according to a senior official with the firm, hackers stole passwords from the targeted organizations to gain long-term access to the organizations’ networks. It is unclear who’s responsible for the breach but some of their tactics they used overlap with those used by a suspected Chinese hacking group. Officials from the NSA and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are tracking the threat.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios

Apparent spy campaign targeting defense and other sectors uncovered

Foreign hackers are suspected of compromising organizations in the technology, defense, healthcare, energy and education industries in the U.S. and other countries, cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks said late Sunday. Why it matters: The National Security Agency contributed to Palo Alto Networks' report amid ongoing efforts to crack down on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cyberscoop.com

Hackers with Chinese links breach defense, energy targets, including one in US

Suspected spies using similar tools and tactics to a Chinese government-connected hacking group compromised nine organizations in the defense, education, energy and health care industries across the globe beginning in September, according to new research. The hackers were “indiscriminate” in targeting that included parts of the U.S. Defense Department, according...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Monaco
Shore News Network

Foreign Hackers Stole Information From Defense Contractors, Researchers Say

Foreign hackers are suspected of breaching several organizations, including defense contractors, and accessing sensitive information, according to a report by cybersecurity researchers. Hackers stole documents from at least nine entities in the technology, defense, healthcare, energy and education industries after first breaching the organizations in September, according to research conducted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Fbi#The U S Coast Guard#Chinese#Threat Group 3390#Bronze Union#Cnn
siliconangle.com

Hacker gains access to FBI server, sends out fake cybersecurity warnings

A hacker has gained access to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation’s server and sent out thousands of fake cybersecurity warnings. The emails were sent on Saturday morning, Nov. 13, from the eims@is.fbi.gov address. The emails contained the subject line of “threat actor in systems” before going on to claim “our intelligence monitoring indicates exfiltration of several of your virtualized clusters in a sophisticated chain attack.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Dark Reading

US Defense Contractor Discloses Data Breach

Electronic Warfare Associates (EWA), a US defense contractor, has confirmed a data breach in which attackers exfiltrated files containing personal information. The breach began with a phishing attack that had "some limited impact" on EWA email accounts, officials report in a notification letter. Their investigation determined an attacker broke into EWA email accounts on Aug. 2, 2021; the organization learned of the attack when the intruder attempted wire fraud.
PUBLIC SAFETY
securitymagazine.com

A 3-step approach for healthcare organizations to elevate cybersecurity

The immense horizons of digitalized healthcare are shining bright — but dark clouds do exist. Perhaps the biggest concern is cybersecurity, and for good reason. According to the HIPAA Journal healthcare organizations experienced a 25% increase in breaches in 2020, with 642 large breaches reported and 29 million records affected. Meanwhile, an Ipsos study found that 48% of U.S. hospitals have had to shut down networks in response to or to prevent cyberattacks, and these shutdowns cost between $21,500 and $45,000 per hour.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
hotelbusiness.com

Study: Cybersecurity confidence gap in hospitality, restaurant and retail sectors

New data released from Cornell University’s Center for Hospitality Research and FreedomPay, a global leader in data-driven commerce, reveals that while nearly all (96%) surveyed retail, restaurant and hospitality stakeholders are confident in their companies’ internal risk assessment processes, their satisfaction (95%) in the security of their systems is misaligned with reality, as one-third of companies (31%) have experienced a data breach in their company’s history. Of the companies that have been breached, 89% have been hit more than once in a year, and 69% of retail businesses have been breached upwards of three times in a year.
RETAIL
Government Technology

Gary, Ind., Officials Tap Firm to Run Cybersecurity Defenses

Gary, Ind., is working to strengthen its cyber threat detection and response after suffering its first ransomware attack in April 2021. Gary Chief Innovation Officer Lloyd Keith told Government Technology that the attack galvanized officials into taking greater action to meet cybersecurity goals, and that the city is now signing a long-term contract with IT security provider UncommonX (formerly 5thColumn).
GARY, IN
Herald & Review

WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: US should be realistic about missile defense

China’s reported test of a nuclear-capable hypersonic weapon has raised alarm about the vulnerability of the U.S. to missile attacks by nuclear-armed adversaries. The U.S. should be vigilant about emerging threats, but pouring more money into unproven missile-defense technologies isn’t the answer. America’s aim should be to keep its missile-defense capabilities aligned with both fiscal reality and the country’s strategic interests.
MILITARY
Birmingham Star

Hackers breach FBI email server

The Federal Bureau of Investigations has confirmed it was aware and actively looking into reports about tens of thousands of fake cyber attack warnings, sent from one of their official email accounts. The emails warning of a "sophisticated" cyber security threat were first flagged on Saturday by cyber security experts...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Reuters

CORRECTED-U.S. judge denies Trump emergency request for ruling on Jan. 6 investigation

(Corrects story to show that judge ruled only on emergency motion by Trump for expedited action, not on merits of Trump’s request) Nov 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected a request by former President Donald Trump for an immediate ruling on whether a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol can access some of his White House records.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy