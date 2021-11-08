How to Watch Yellowstone with No Cable or Paramount App

After waiting three episodes, we finally get to see Kayce (Luke Grimes), Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and Tate (Brecken Merrill) reunited in an emotional and powerful scene in their bedroom at the Yellowstone ranch. After shooting and killing the man who attacked his mother in the Yellowstone Season 4 premiere, Tate is still having difficulty processing the trauma months later. As Tate hides under his bed, refusing to come to the dinner table, Monica sits close by, feeling powerless to help her son and furious at her husband for bringing them to live to live in this “evil place.”
