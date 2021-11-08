Marquardt, Toledo's first female assistant fire chief, retires after 25 years with dept.

On Nov. 2, 2003, Toledo firefighter Karen Marquardt arrived on the scene of a burning bungalow to a woman standing outside the house screaming that two kids were still inside.

The team went into the home with high heat and zero visibility, found a 16-year-old boy, got him downstairs, out of the house, and into medics’ care. His girlfriend was still inside, so they turned around and ran back in.

“After we brought out that first person from the fire, my head was pounding with the adrenaline and from how hard that was,” Ms. Marquardt recalled 18 years later. “I was breathing so hard and I thought, ‘there’s somebody else in there.’ It was up to us. We had to do it.”

That night proved that when she took the firefighter’s oath and swore to put others’ lives before her own, she meant it, and she followed through.

She and her colleagues Lucas Harman and then-Lt. Richard Syroka were honored by the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department with the Life Saving Award for locating the two victims. The girl died at the scene and the boy later died in the hospital, both of carbon monoxide poisoning. Firefighter David Soldner, who drove the engine truck, was awarded a Certificate of Special Recognition for his work that day.

It’s one of the many runs that sticks with Ms. Marquardt, 54, who quietly retired June 30 after a 25-year career with the department. She was hired in 1996, was promoted to lieutenant in 2006, then to captain in 2009, to battalion chief in 2011, and in 2014 she became Toledo’s first female assistant fire chief.

Her retirement comes three years after she was demoted from her post as assistant chief to battalion chief after Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz appointed then-Battalion Chief Brian Byrd as Chief Luis Santiago’s successor. Ms. Marquardt and David Hitt, a battalion chief, were named as finalists for the job.

Ms. Marquardt filed a complaint with the Ohio Civil Rights Commission in 2018, contending she was denied the promotion and was subjected to harassment based on her gender. The commission found it was likely the city and the fire department discriminated against her, a finding the Kapszukiewicz administration refutes.

“The city of Toledo will continue to defend itself against this ridiculous and unfounded claim,” a city spokesman told The Blade in 2019. “The mayor selected Chief Byrd because he was the best person for the job. It’s really as simple as that.”

In November, 2020, at the request of the city’s law director, Toledo City Council authorized a settlement in the case for $68,500. The city also settled with two other women who filed claims of sexual discrimination against the department. Lt. Kari Gonzalez received $100,000, and Battalion Chief Sally Glombowski received $50,000.

Ms. Marquardt declined to comment on her case. She said the decision to retire came from wanting to spend more time with her family, and she was financially able to do it once she hit her 25 years with the department.

“The time was just right,” she said.

As a rookie, she was assigned to Station 13 in East Toledo. At the time, it was a slow station. Five runs a day was considered busy. On her first day they had 13 runs, including a call to rescue someone who had fallen down an embankment.

“Going up that embankment with that basket and somebody in it I thought, ‘This is the job for me. I made the right decision,’” she said. “I fell in love with it that very minute.”

Fifteen years later, Chief Michael Wolever promoted her to battalion chief. He said he knew her to be an aggressive firefighter and a good emergency medical technician who always took care of her crew. Those skills, combined with experience from her past career as a counselor for patients struggling with substance abuse, meant she was someone he could count on to handle both line-duty and personnel issues in the department.

“When I was promoted to battalion chief, I was so honored. It’s a huge thing. But I felt very emotional when I left,” Ms. Marquardt said. “I felt sad that my days of being on a fire engine were over.”

She’d been to countless fires as a firefighter, but the first couple she went to as a battalion chief felt different. She knew it was now her responsibility to notice any changing conditions of the fire and to make the call on whether to pull people out or keep people in. She remembers her hands shaking from the adrenaline.

“Becoming a battalion chief is a phenomenal responsibility. I think even more so than when I was promoted to deputy,” she said. “These 23 people are counting on you at a fire to make sure they all go home safe.”

In January, 2014, firefighters James Dickman, 31, and Stephen Machcinski, 42, were killed while battling what was later determined to be an arson fire at 528 Magnolia St. It wasn’t until 2017 that a Lucas County judge found Ray Abou-Arab guilty and sentenced him to an agreed-upon 20 years in prison for using gasoline to ignite the North Toledo apartment building he owned.

Ms. Marquardt said it was the hardest thing she’s seen the department go through, but it was also the proudest she had ever been of being a firefighter. The emergency calls didn’t stop coming in while the department grieved.

“I’ve never been more proud of a group of individuals or to be part of that organization than that moment and the weeks after that,” she said. “I get chills thinking about how amazing our department was running in the face of that traumatic event.”

Soon after, Chief Santiago promoted her to assistant chief and put her in charge of the arson unit.

“I felt a duty to really try to understand why Toledo, Ohio, had more arson fires than anywhere else in the entire state,” she said. “Why is this happening? And what can we do?”

She led a complete overhaul of the unit and began to involve the prosecutor’s office and combine forces with the Toledo Police Department. As a result, arson-related arrests went up.

“She impressed me as being highly competent, a hard worker, and had a great devotion to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department,” Mr. Santiago said about why he promoted her. “She really, really cared about that department and the city of Toledo that we served.”

Ms. Marquardt also worked to help modernize the department’s recruitment and promotions process to make it more equitable, and she oversaw the overhaul of the department’s emergency medical reporting system from handwritten reports to electronic ones. Additionally, she helped negotiate several collective bargaining agreements during her tenure.

She’s proud of that work, and she emphasized everything she accomplished was through a team effort.

State Rep. Paula Hicks-Hudson (D., Toledo) first met Ms. Marquardt when she was a city council member and went on to work closely with her as mayor. Her first impression of Ms. Marquardt was that she was capable, compassionate, and understood the great responsibility of her profession.

Ms. Hicks-Hudson said the assistant chief was never one to seek the headlines but kept her head down and did her job well, even after she was passed over for the job as chief.

“I was very proud to know her and to work with her,” Ms. Hicks-Hudson said. “The dignity that she has shown to the profession and to herself, in the midst of all that stuff... I think it’s important to recognize that she came up when it was tough for women in the fire service, and I think in some respects it’s still tough for women.”

The first female firefighters joined the department 12 years before Ms. Marquardt became a recruit. The department has four deputy chiefs and 18 battalion chiefs today, two of whom are women.

Mr. Wolever said Ms. Marquardt forged a path so that future women who aspire to move up the ladder “can actually do it” in the fire service. He believes she would have made an excellent fire chief, which would have been another first for women in Toledo.

“The mayor had his reasons for doing it. You have to respect that. You don’t have to understand it or agree with it, but you have to respect that,” Chief Wolever said of picking Chief Byrd over Ms. Marquardt. “But I was surprised. She was very well situated to run a fire department. I think she would have done an excellent job.”

Ms. Marquardt said the nine women who joined the department in 1984 broke barriers and allowed her to accomplish all that she has. Because of that, she tried to be a good role model, and she rarely turned down a speaking engagement.

“I think it’s important for people — men, women, boys, girls, straight, gay — to see me, because when I was younger, it wasn’t an option,” she said.

Ms. Marquardt said it wasn’t her life goal to become chief, it was her life goal to become a captain. Anything beyond that was like a bonus for her.

She is so far happy in retirement, spending more time at home in the Old West End with her wife, Sierra Hillebrand, and their pets. During the four years she was assistant chief, her family took a back seat. Even when she was off duty, she was constantly monitoring her work.

“To give my undivided attention to my friends and family, it’s something I haven’t had in a long time, and it feels good,” she said.

She’ll likely go back to work at some point, but she knows whatever she does won’t be the same. It won’t be the type of job where she’ll miss it when she’s not there, like she did as a firefighter.

“I’d do it all over again,” she said. “I absolutely loved it.”