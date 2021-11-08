St. Francisville Woman's Club holds meeting

SAINT FRANCISVILLE — The St. Francisville Woman’s Club met on the first for its November meeting.

Jennifer Potts announced the “Free Little Library” for the community has arrived and will be set up soon outside the CIC building on Main Street. It can hold up to 30 books and donations are welcome. Books are welcome for all age groups, with possibly an emphasis on books for adolescents, since they are unable to drive to the county library. The site will be recognized on the world map of the “Free Little Library” organization.

Donations for the St. Francisville area, “Wreaths Across America” are being accepted throughout the month. The American Legion Auxiliary made a generous donation again this year. The ceremony will take place at the Veterans Monument and will continue to the cemeteries at noon on Saturday, Dec. 18. Members were asked to find a trumpet player to play Taps and singers who would like to participate in the program.

Tamara Fausnacht talked to the group about the Food Bank at Allendale that services many in Wabash and Lawrence counties. It is open each Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Each person receives a drive-thru large box of items which contains two proteins. Individuals can also come into the building and choose items. Fausnacht noted many of their customers are senior citizens. She also spoke about the St. Francisville Community Diakonia food baskets that is a separate entity. Baskets will be distributed on Saturday, Dec. 18. Club members are asked to bring items for these at next month’s meeting.

There are several rentals for the holiday season and a few meals. Ham loaves and pecans are available for purchase again this year.

Hostesses Becky Gehl, Tamara Fausnacht and Rachel Padgett served refreshments to Julie Ivers, Linda Buchanan, Jennifer Potts, Jenny Jones, Jeanne Garrett, Rose Evans, Dani Padgett, Jaylynn Wease, Becky Mallory, Sue Tillotson, Carol Ravellette and Anita Winkles.

Next month’s meeting will be on Monday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. Members are asked to bring finger foods/desserts for refreshments, items for the community baskets and a $5 item for a gift exchange.