CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Yella Beezy Arrested On Weapons And Sexual Assault Charges

By Martin Berrios
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PXYZo_0cqF3N5700

Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

Another rapper has been wrapped up by the long arm of the law. Yella Beezy has been booked on sexual assault and weapons charges.

As spotted on The Dallas News the man born Markies Deandre Conway was apprehended on Thursday, November 4 in Collin County, Texas. According to the periodical the performer has been hit with some very serious charges. The Plano police department say he is accused of abandoning and or endangering a child and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Additionally he apparently had an outstanding warrant for sexual assault.

This is not the first time the “Going Through Some Thangs” rapper has been pinched by the law. Back in February he was arrested for weapons when local badges found five guns in the vehicle he and his associates were in during a traffic stop. The bust put him in a bad spot as police said he is a known gang member and is not allowed to posses guns. That case is still pending. In October 2018 he was shot three times when he was driving on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville. The attack left him in the hospital for several days.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yella Beezy (@yellabeezy214)

Jail records show that a bond for $57,500.00 was posted on Friday, November 5. It is unclear if his court date has been scheduled and what he faces in terms of potential prison time.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HipHopWired

Lawsuit Filed Against Travis Scott Over Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Kristian Paredes, an individual who attended the Astroworld Festival that ended in tragedy with eight dead and many more suffering injuries due to trampling and other situations, has brought a lawsuit against Travis Scott and Drake along with the concert promoters. He alleges that the incited crowd caused an "immediate push" resulting in multiple injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
882K+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy