DICE's Battlefield 2042 is out now with early access, and players are discovering all manner of cool and interesting specifics about the military shooter. One such discovery, from SoonerRaider on Reddit, is that your Specialist character will sneeze if you're idle for too long. This isn't just any old sneeze, either, as it's a loud and wet one. So strong is the sneeze that the entire screen shakes. It's not clear if every Specialist character has their own unique sneeze sound, but that'd be pretty neat. In any event, behold, the Battlefield 2042 sneeze sound:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO