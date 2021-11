Between 2011 and 2020, US wind, solar, and geothermal generation grew at an annual rate of 15%. If those forms of renewable generation were to continue to grow by 15% per year, wind, solar, and geothermal would produce enough electricity to meet all US current electricity needs by 2035. This new finding comes as leaders in Congress work to advance legislation that would invest in the nationwide transition to clean power, and 9 states have already enacted legislation committing to 100% clean electricity. The time is right for the US to redouble its commitment to a clean energy future and adopt the public policies that can make it a reality.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO