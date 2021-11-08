Warriors on brink of proving Trysta Krick's TikTok all wrong

If there’s one thing about social media we’ve learned, it’s that people always keep receipts.

Back when the NBA schedule was released in August, Warriors fan and “Light Years” podcaster Andy Liu made a bold claim that the Dubs would start the season 9-1. It drew the attention of Audacy’s Trysta Krick, who made a TikTok video calling Warriors media and fans “delusional” and said that Golden State might finish 5-5 through 10 games.

Welp. Don’t look at the standings now, Trysta!

The Warriors are 8-1 heading into Monday night’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (4-6), following an impressive 120-107 win against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Supposedly, Dub Nation has been all up in Krick’s mentions as the Warriors have crept closer to Liu’s prediction. On Monday, she addressed her TikTok with another video, joking she should delete her own account.

Hey, if you’re gonna have hot takes, some of them are gonna eventually cool off. Props to Krick for having fun with Warriors fans for this one. Technically, Liu could still be wrong if the Hawks knock off the Dubs tonight.

Listen to Bay Area sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Warriors team gear