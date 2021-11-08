Target shooting near Easton: What we know after one killed

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was killed Monday morning when he was shot outside the Target near Easton Town Center.

Columbus police were called to the Target, on Morse Crossing, at 11:45 a.m. on a report of shots fired. Police responded in minutes, followed by medics at 11:51 a.m. The victim, a male whose identity and age were not immediately known, was pronounced dead one minute later.

Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua said police are looking for a late-model Chevrolet Impala, possibly dark blue or black, as a vehicle that may be tied to the male suspect.

The body of the victim — who police say is not one of the Target employees working Monday — was not immediately moved as police worked to preserve the scene while they processed it. He was still lying there two hours later.

The incident was believed to have occurred quickly, with the suspect apparently firing at the victim without an altercation beforehand, although Fuqua said any type of relationship between the two was not immediately known.

The entire incident took place outside the store. Customers were initially kept inside until police permitted them to leave. Fuqua said there was no danger to the general public.

A Target spokesperson said the store would remain closed until Tuesday.

Fuqua said police interviewed multiple witnesses, one of which was an off-duty police officer from a different force.

The homicide is believed to have marked the 175th in Columbus in 2021, matching the total from last year for the most in the city’s history.

A Target spokesperson released the following statement Monday afternoon:

Following a fatal shooting in front of our Morse Xing store in Columbus, we can confirm that all other guests and team members are safe, and that our security team immediately called 911 and secured the store. We appreciate paramedics and police officers for their fast response. The store will be closed for the remainder of the day as the Columbus Police Department investigates. Please refer any additional questions to law enforcement at this time. Target spokesperson

