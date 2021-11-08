Glenville State women’s hoops picked as preseason favorite in MEC

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Mountain East Conference released its preseason women’s basketball poll on Monday ahead of the fast approaching 2021-2022 season.

Glenville State, which is nationally ranked to begin the new campaign, has also been selected to finish this season on top of the MEC. The Lady Pioneers finished the regular season in second place in the MEC South Division last year and made another appearance in the conference championship game.

Glenville State also made a fifth-straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Stephanie Anderson and the Fairmont State Fighting Falcons have been picked to finish seventh in the conference.

Anderson and company went 7-10 last season, while replacing some key scorers from the 2019-2020 roster. Sierra Kotchman, the MEC’s all-time leading scorer , returns for her final season with Fairmont State.

Alderson Broaddus has been picked to finish eighth in the conference this season, and will be led by second-year head coach Summer Quesenberry. AB played to a 7-11 record last year.

Rachel Swartz and the Davis & Elkins Senators come in at the No. 10 spot in the preseason poll. The Senators won just two games in Swartz’s first year in charge of the program, and will need to find someone to replace the production of Jamiyah Johnson. Swartz did add two local products over the offseason, in North Marion’s Karlie Denham and Robert C. Byrd’s Victoria Sturm.

West Virginia Wesleyan has been picked to finish last in the MEC this year. The Lady Bobcats are under new leadership, as Olympian Vicky Bullett stepped away from the program in the offseason. Brett Vincent steps in to take over a team that went 6-11 last year.

Click here for the complete preseason poll, as released by the Mountain East Conference.

