New trails, overlooks coming to North Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama’s great outdoors is about to become even greater with $2.2 million in recreation grants by Governor Kay Ivey.

Four projects were awarded in North Alabama those being in Section, Sylvania, Gadsden, and Grove Oak.

The town of Section was awarded $93,984 to construct two overlooks at Weathington Park to enhance views of the Tennessee River and Chisenhall Spring Cove.

The town of Sylvania was awarded $80,000 to construct a quarter-mile walking trail at the Sylvania City Park, which is adjacent to the DeKalb County Lake.

The city of Gadsden was awarded $255,000 to install 8-foot-wide timber steps that will connect two trails and construct a timber bridge across Cascade Creek in the Black Creek Trail system.

The Dekalb County Commission was awarded $80,000 to construct trail improvements and a beachhead area at High Falls Park near Geraldine.

The funds come from the federal Recreational Trails Program to support 14 trail projects across the state.

“I am delighted to award these grants, and I encourage both Alabamians and out-of-state visitors to experience and enjoy these wonderful trails,” Ivey said in a statement.

The other 10 projects were:

Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources — $70,000 to construct an access road, trailhead and a 2.5-mile trail to connect to the Pinhoti Trail on the Forever Wild Indian Mountain property in Cherokee County.

— $70,000 to construct an access road, trailhead and a 2.5-mile trail to connect to the Pinhoti Trail on the Forever Wild Indian Mountain property in Cherokee County. City of Headland – $115,000 to construct 0.63 miles of 8-foot-wide asphalt track at Douglas Park.

– $115,000 to construct 0.63 miles of 8-foot-wide asphalt track at Douglas Park. City of Hoover – $110,000 to add handicap infrastructure at Moss Rock Preserve by constructing an accessible trail segment, viewing platform at the Boulder Field trailhead and a new parking area with handicap parking spaces.

– $110,000 to add handicap infrastructure at Moss Rock Preserve by constructing an accessible trail segment, viewing platform at the Boulder Field trailhead and a new parking area with handicap parking spaces. City of Dora – $268,755 to install lighting on a 1.5-mile-long area of Horse Creek Trail.

– $268,755 to install lighting on a 1.5-mile-long area of Horse Creek Trail. City of Florala – $264,000 to upgrade the walking trail and wetlands boardwalk at Florala City Park.

– $264,000 to upgrade the walking trail and wetlands boardwalk at Florala City Park. Town of Malvern – $70,656 to build a 0.25-mile-long asphalt track at Ethel Webb Memorial Park.

– $70,656 to build a 0.25-mile-long asphalt track at Ethel Webb Memorial Park. City of Millbrook – $160,000 to construct a non-motorized, multi-use trail along Mill Creek in downtown.

– $160,000 to construct a non-motorized, multi-use trail along Mill Creek in downtown. City of Columbiana – $135,000 to construct a trailhead pavilion and 9.5 miles of trail to connect with existing trails at Cahaba River Park.

– $135,000 to construct a trailhead pavilion and 9.5 miles of trail to connect with existing trails at Cahaba River Park. Cullman County Commission – $365,142 to rehabilitate existing bridges, replace two bridges and install new reflective signage and solar lighting at Stony Lonesome Off-Highway-Vehicle Park.

– $365,142 to rehabilitate existing bridges, replace two bridges and install new reflective signage and solar lighting at Stony Lonesome Off-Highway-Vehicle Park. Cullman County Commission – $159,795 to purchase trail construction and maintenance equipment for use at Stony Lonesome OHV Park.

The Recreational Trails Program is funded through the Federal Highway Administration and is administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

“Whether your interest is exercise and physical fitness or just enjoying nature, there is an Alabama trail to meet your needs,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

To find a list of all the trails across the state, visit the Alabama Recreation Trails website here .

