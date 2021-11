When it comes to eating spicy foods, some people just can’t handle the heat. Today, one of them just happened to be NFL legend, Joe Thomas. Ahead of the big Thursday night showdown between the Indianapolis Colts and the New York Jets, Thomas, along with NFL reporter Andrew Siciliano, attempted on air to eat some hot wings with “St. Elmo’s” sauce all over them. In the end, it was safe to say, that the word “attempt” was the operative word of that sentence, as NFL Network tweeted earlier:

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO