CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Wolf expects to let schools set masking rules in January

By MARK SCOLFORO, MARC LEVY, MICHAEL RUBINKAM - Associated Press
Bowling Green Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania school districts will be allowed to modify or end the mask mandate for K-12 students in January, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday, saying it is “time to prepare for a transition back to a more normal setting.”. The Democratic governor said that, on Jan....

www.bgdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wdiy.org

PA Court Throws Out Gov. Wolf’s School Mask Mandate

Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court has thrown out the state’s masking order for schools and childcare centers. WHYY Keystone Crossroads’ Avi Wolfman-Arent tells us the judges didn’t rule on the science of masking, but instead how Governor Tom Wolf’s administration enacted the measure. (Original air-date: 11/11/21)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Court Ruling Overturns Wolf Administration’s School Mask Mandate

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A judge has struck down Pennsylvania’s school mask mandate, immediately voiding it. Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Cannon ruled in favor of parents, including state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, suing the Wolf administration. The judge said Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam didn’t have the authority to issue a new regulation requiring masks, declaring the mask order void and unenforceable. The Department of Health had argued that the state’s Disease Prevention and Control Law allowed Beam to mandate masks. The mask mandate was put in place in early September and required everyone to wear masks...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Corman
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf: State Anticipates Returning K-12 School Mask Requirement

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf this week announced the intention to return the commonwealth’s K-12 school mask requirement to local leaders on January 17, 2022. Upon the expiration of the statewide mandate, local school officials will again be able to implement mitigation efforts at the local level. At that time, schools may continue requiring mask-wearing based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. 
EDUCATION
pittsburghmagazine.com

Gov. Wolf Clears the Way for School Districts to Decide Mask Policy

As most school-age children become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that mask mandates in school districts will soon be in the hands of local leaders. On Jan. 17, the statewide mandate — which requires students, teachers and faculty in all K-12 schools throughout the commonwealth...
EDUCATION
abc23.com

Jan. 22nd Gov. Wolf Drops State School Mask Mandate

Education officials say Pennsylvania’s governor expects to let school districts modify or end the mask mandate for K-12 students in January. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf plans to announce Monday that his administration will turn over decisions about masking to local school officials on Jan. 17, according to two officials briefed on the plan who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the announcement.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#K 12 School#School Districts#Community School#Lawsuits#Ap#Democratic#Health
butlerradio.com

Wolf Plans To Return Mask Decision To Districts In January

Governor Tom Wolf says he plans to return control for school mask mandates to local districts early next year. While the current order from the PA Secretary of Health requires masks to be worn inside school buildings by children and adults regardless of vaccination status, Wolf anticipates an announcement in mid-January that would shift responsibility for rules back to the local level.
EDUCATION
NBC Philadelphia

Gov. Wolf to Let Pa.'s School Mask Mandate Expire, Let Local School Officials Decide

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf expects to let school districts modify or end the mask mandate for K-12 students in January. The second-term Democrat announced Monday that his administration plans to turn over decisions about masking to local school officials on Jan. 17. The acting health secretary’s mask mandate will remain in place for early learning programs and child care facilities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
YourErie

Gov. Wolf planning to remove state mask mandate in January 2022

HARRISBURG — Masking policies in schools may soon fall on the decisions of local school boards once again. On Monday, Governor Tom Wolf announced the intention to put any future K-12 school mask mandates in the hands of local leaders on Jan. 17, 2022. Once the mask mandate expires, local school officials will again be able […]
ERIE, PA
Reporter

Governor Wolf anticipates returning K-12 school mask mandate to local leaders in January

HARRISBURG >> Governor Tom Wolf on Nov. 8 announced the intention to return the commonwealth’s K-12 school mask requirement to local leaders on January 17, 2022. Upon the expiration of the statewide mandate, local school officials will again be able to implement mitigation efforts at the local level. At that time, schools may continue requiring mask-wearing based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.
HARRISBURG, PA
floridapolitics.com

Orange and Broward counties to ease school mask rules

Two big counties make policy changes. Two of Florida’s largest school districts are easing up on their masks requirement this week. Starting Monday, Orange County students can stop wearing face masks if their parents provide a note opting them out. In Broward County, high school students can choose to wear a mask starting Monday, and it’s strongly encouraged, but it will still be mandatory for middle and elementary school students.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
CBS Denver

Colorado Faces Lawsuit For Ban On Native American Mascots At Schools

DENVER (CBS4) – A North Dakota nonprofit is suing Colorado for banning schools from using American Indian mascots. The Native American Guardian’s Association filed the lawsuit in early November. They said SB21-116, which was signed into law in June is discriminatory and unconstitutional. Starting June 1, 2022, the state measure will fine public schools, colleges and universities $25,000 a month for their use of American Indian-themed mascots. (credit: CBS) William Trachman, the lawyer representing the group said the ban unlawfully enacts state-sanctioned race discrimination, which is why the group is suing several state leaders, including Gov. Jared Polis, Attorney General Phil Weiser and Kathryn...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Gov. Polis Interviewed About State’s Response On Face The Nation

(CBS4) – On Sunday morning, Gov. Jared Polis joined with CBS’ Margaret Brennan on Face The Nation from the University of Colorado Boulder to discuss the state’s battle with the coronavirus. As of Friday, Colorado is one of the most infected states in the nation. One in every 48 Coloradans are infected and symptomatic. However, researchers have been unable to pinpoint an exact reason why Colorado is seeing the surge while other states are not. “Your state’s health agency says 72% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated. So why is COVID still ravaging your state?” Brennan asked Polis. (credit: CBS) “We were largely...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy